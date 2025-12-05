What Languages Does Jan Blachowicz Speak? Polish, German & Communication

As Jan Blachowicz steps into UFC 323 against Bogdan Guskov, the conversation usually revolves around his legendary “Polish Power.” But another part of his identity has quietly fascinated fans, his ability to communicate across borders.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After all, how many fighters can tell childhood stories from communist-era Poland in one language, break down fight strategy in another, and charm the global MMA audience in English? It raises a simple question with a surprisingly interesting backstory: what languages does Jan Blachowicz actually speak, and how did he learn them?

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jan Blachowicz’s primary language?

Have you ever felt happy while drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola, like it was the greatest gift you could receive? That was the life of former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. “OK, now it’s a good temperature. Can we drink it now?” asked the young Blachowicz. “Yes, boys, you can drink it now,” replied his father, as described by the fighter.

Growing up in the harsh reality of communist Poland in the 80s, life was tough for his family. However, despite the hardships, they understood the importance of happiness and remained united. Fast forward to 2025, and Blachowicz is a national treasure for the European nation.

Born on February 24, 1983, Blachowicz grew up in Cieszyn, a region predominantly inhabited by Poles and Czechs, though communities of Germans and Silesians also reside there. From a young age, he developed a strong passion for martial arts, drawing inspiration from classic action movies that fueled his desire to become a fighter. The kid who felt fortunate enough to share a cola became the biggest sensation in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jan Blachowicz (@janblachowicz) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

His life was far from easy, however. Growing up in a country recovering from the aftermath of a Cold War-era regime, things were tough for Blachowicz. However, despite the challenges, he found his calling in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I remember one guy told me, ‘You will never do it. You’ll never make money on it.’ And he also was a fighter, and he told me just like this. And I said, ‘No way. I don’t believe you. I will prove to you, and to everybody who doesn’t believe in me, that they are wrong.”

Still, growing up alongside German residents also exposed him to another language. And that leads us to the second part of the puzzle: how much German does the former champion know?

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Jan Blachowicz speak German?

While Polish is his primary language, Blachowicz has mentioned that he understands and speaks some German, thanks to the cultural mix in his hometown. Cieszyn sits near the Czech and German borders, and the presence of German-speaking families meant he heard and used snippets of the language throughout his early years.

Though German isn’t his strongest language, he can communicate at a conversational level, enough to navigate interactions during international training trips or European media appearances. But German and Polish aren’t the only languages in his toolkit. Over the years, Blachowicz has also become fluent in English, a necessity in the UFC spotlight. It shows up in every fight week interview and every breakdown he gives after a win or a loss.

When it comes to adventures, Jan Blachowicz is a man to look for. While recovering from an injury, the Polish fighter chose to create an unforgettable memory rather than spend his time scrolling through Netflix shows on his couch.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC-New Mexico, Feb 15, 2020 Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA Corey Anderson red fights Jan Blachowicz blue in the light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 15.02.2020 20:02:52, 14050168, UFC Fight Night, Corey Anderson, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 14050168

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion spent approximately 20 months away from the Octagon due to shoulder surgeries. What did he do at that time? Well, the fighter took on a new challenge by participating in a reality TV show.

For a month, the Polish fighter navigated the Philippines and Thailand entirely on foot, without access to a home, food, money, or even a phone. Blachowicz and his partner outperformed 11 other two-person teams, claiming the top spot in the competition. Speaking to the media, Blachowicz stated, “It was a great adventure to survive without a phone and without money, finding a place to sleep and asking people for help – it was an amazing experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added, “One time we found a place to sleep after 10 minutes of looking, another day you asked people for help, but they said ‘no’, and it can take four to five hours to find a place. Normally, you don’t spend your holidays like this. After three days, people would say, ‘enough, I will go to a hotel now’. I survived a whole month – we won this show, me and my friend.”

Now, as he prepares for UFC 323 and a showdown with Bogdan Guskov, his communication skills do more than navigate interviews; they help connect him with the fans who have supported him from his humble beginnings all the way to championship gold.