Brazilian fighter, Melquizael Costa took on Steve Garcia in a lightweight clash at the UFC Vegas 83. The fight was marked by Garcia showcasing his vicious finishing streak by raining down heavy ground and pounding on Costa which led to his victory. However, fans watching were intrigued by Costa’s appearance inside the Octagon.

Costa suffers from vitiligo, a skin condition that leads to white patches on the sufferer’s skin. It is generally caused by the lack of skin pigment, Melanin, which is responsible for skin color. Vitiligo is a long-term condition that commonly appears on the face, neck, and hands. Let’s take a look at Costa’s struggles with the condition and how it has affected his journey so far.

Melquizael Costa suffers from Vitiligo

In the world of mixed martial arts, Melquizael Costa has risen above adversity, fighting not only in the cage but also against the stigma associated with his skin condition, vitiligo. The 25-year-old Brazilian is now using his platform to challenge perceptions and inspire others with vitiligo.

Costa’s journey began with childhood discrimination, as he faced misunderstandings and prejudices due to his changing skin color. At the age of four, vitiligo altered his appearance, leading to confusion and repulsion from others.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Costa revealed the struggles he encountered: “People got confused that I had leprosy. They didn’t want to be in touch with me. I suffered every single kind of discrimination because of that.”

Costa’s path to self-acceptance and confidence was influenced by a chance encounter with a virtual role model in a UFC video game. Discovering Scott Jorgensen, a UFC fighter with vitiligo, inspired Costa to believe that he, too, could pursue a career in professional fighting. This revelation fueled his training and bolstered his self-esteem. And his journey has also led him to inspire fans who also struggle with acceptance and face discrimination based on their appearance.

Costa shared an inspiring message for fans

Costa has embraced his unique appearance and encouraged others facing similar challenges to block out negativity. In the interview with MMAJunkie, he shared an anecdote from a recent fight, where an opponent insulted him. Costa exemplified resilience, turning derogatory comments into empowerment, by stating, “I don’t care if you call me Galinha Pintadinha or call me a Dalmatian. You can call me a Dalmatian all you want. I don’t care because this Dalmatian will always crush the pit bull.”

As Costa continues to make strides in MMA, he serves as an inspiration and advocate for embracing individuality. His message echoes beyond the octagon: “The first step is to be able to love yourself. You can only give people what you have.”

In conclusion, Melquizael Costa’s journey transcends the realm of sports, leaving a lasting impact on perceptions and breaking barriers in the fight against societal prejudices.

