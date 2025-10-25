What Was Tom Aspinall’s Knee Injury? Everything About His ACL Tear, MCL Damage & Recovery

Riding a five-fight winning streak in the UFC during the summer of 2022, British heavyweight Tom Aspinall had no idea that his sixth bout under Dana White & Co. would take a harsh turn. The stakes couldn’t have been higher at UFC Fight Night in London. Fighting in his hometown, Aspinall walked into the O2 Arena to the deafening cheers of a passionate British crowd, all eager to witness their hometown hero deliver another defining performance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet, the evening took a devastating twist. Just 15 seconds into the opening round, Tom Aspinall suffered a severe knee injury while attempting a kick. The arena fell silent as the referee halted the fight, derailing the Brit’s climb up the rankings and his pursuit of the championship. Curtis Blaydes won, which ended Aspinall’s win streak. Last year, the heavyweight champion avenged the loss against ‘Razor’ Blaydes at the Co-op Live, before the same roaring home crowd. Still, fans remain eager to know the details of Aspinall’s arduous journey to his recovery. Let’s break down his recovery journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What knee injury did Tom Aspinall suffer against Curtis Blaydes?

At UFC London, Tom Aspinall suffered a severe knee injury while delivering a kick to his opponent, resulting in a torn MCL and meniscus, along with damage to his ACL. Updating fans on X, Aspinall added, “Good morning, everybody. Today is surgery day. I’m in London right now and I’m absolutely starving because I can’t eat before surgery. I have suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus, and some ACL damage.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued, “So I’m going to get that fixed today, but just a quick message just to say thank you for all the support. I really appreciate it. I’ve had so much love since the accident, and I’ll see everybody on the other side. Peace out.” Despite the “freak injury,” Tom Aspinall found a silver lining, forging a bond with his rival Curtis Blaydes, as captured in a photo of the two sharing a beer after UFC London.

AD

Tom Aspinall’s ACL, MCL, and meniscus damage explained

The ACL, MCL, and meniscus are essential for maintaining knee stability. The ACL, located in the center of the knee, stabilizes it during rotational movements, as well as forward and backward motions. Tears to the ACL often happen during sudden stops, pivots, or kicks, causing the knee to buckle or give way, accompanied by pain, swelling, and instability. The MCL, found on the inner side of the knee, connects the thigh bone to the shin and prevents the knee from collapsing inward. MCL injuries typically occur from sudden twisting motions.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sudden twisting motions can injure the MCL. The meniscus, a C-shaped cartilage, cushions the joint and supports stability; however, twisting or bending a knee can tear it. When an athlete damages all three structures simultaneously, as Tom Aspinall did, the knee becomes extremely unstable, severely limiting mobility. Similarly, UFC veteran Thiago Santos sustained the same type of injury during his bout against Jon Jones at UFC 239.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How long did Tom Aspinall’s recovery take after knee surgery?

Tom Aspinall spent a year on the sidelines recovering from a severe knee injury and subsequent surgery. Yet, when he returned, he felt as if he “has a new leg.” Harnessing that renewed strength, the Brit made a sensational comeback at his home arena, the O2 in London, where he dispatched UFC veteran Marcin Tybura in the first round, signaling a powerful return to form.

The journey back, however, was far from easy. Reflecting on the challenges of his rehabilitation, Tom Aspinall told Sky Sports’ Maryam Clark in May, “To say that it didn’t affect me would be a bit of an understatement. I definitely had a few dark days. When I couldn’t walk, that was really tough for me because I’m an active person anyway. I don’t like to sit down too much.” During this period, extended bed rest left his ankle and hip extremely stiff, significantly limiting his mobility and testing his resilience.

Defying all odds, Tom Aspinall returned to the Octagon and silenced every doubt. Today, he stands as the heavyweight champion. At UFC 321, Aspinall is set to defend his title against Ciryl Gane, with all eyes firmly fixed on the Briton. Stay tuned.