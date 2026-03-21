What’s Next for Movsar Evloev After UFC London Win?

At UFC London, all eyes were on Movsar Evloev to prove his status as the No. 1 contender in the featherweight division, and the Russian didn’t disappoint. After a grueling 25-minute showdown, Evloev remained undefeated and climbed to 20-0 as he defeated Lerone Murphy via majority decision. Following the UFC London main event victory, Evloev is expected to get a title shot, but there are a couple of fights that could happen.

3 next fights for Movsar Evloev after beating Lerone Murphy at UFC London

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Alexander Volkanovski: Even before the London event, Alexander Volkanovski was confident that Movsar Evloev would defeat Lerone Murphy, and it turned out to be true. The featherweight champion made it clear that he wants to face the undefeated Russian next, as he presents a very different challenge for ‘The Great’ inside the Octagon. So, it would not be a stretch to say that Evloev has likely cemented his title shot after defeating Murphy. If not, there is another fight the UFC might want to explore.

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Jean Silva: If Movsar Evloev does not get the well-deserved title shot, the UFC could look at a clash with Jean Silva, which would likely serve as another featherweight eliminator. The Brazilian powerhouse was present in the audience, closely watching the UFC London headliner.

Now that the Russian has emerged victorious, ‘Lord’ would surely be pushing for a shot at the winner to strengthen his case for a title opportunity against Alexander Volkanovski. In that scenario, the UFC might end up matchmaking Silva against Evloev next.

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Diego Lopes 2: In the realm of possibilities, fans could also see Movsar Evloev face Diego Lopes once again. Both featherweights previously had a competitive showdown at UFC 288, where the Russian edged out Lopes via unanimous decision, and many believe the fight could have had a different ending if Lopes had pushed the pace a bit more.

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So, as Evloev has strengthened his position as the No. 1 featherweight contender, UFC matchmakers might consider booking him against Diego Lopes again, especially if Lopes secures the win against Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250, which is going down on June 14.

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Now, even though Movsar Evloev has many opponents lined up after an emphatic UFC London victory, his eyes are set only on one thing, the featherweight title. And he has a message for the champion as well.

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UFC London winner calls out Alexander Volkanovski

Ahead of the UFC London clash, the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski predicted that Movsar Evloev would defeat Lerone Murphy, and the result turned out exactly as the Aussie expected. However, there was a tense moment during the fight when the referee deducted a point after Evloev landed a low blow. Still, the Ingushetia native managed to secure the victory and used the moment to call out ‘The Great’.

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“Yeah, Alex gently mentioned my name a lot of times and I’m accepting his challenge,” Evloev said during the Octagon interview. “Let’s f–ing fight. And the UFC… there’s no excuse to not let me fight for the title. I have nothing to say,” he added.

With that win, Movsar Evloev remains the number one featherweight contender and appears to be the most logical next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski’s title. However, only time will tell what the UFC ultimately has in store for him. That said, what do you think is next for the Russian fighter after his UFC London victory? Let us know in the comments section below.