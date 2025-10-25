Who’s Next for Virna Jandiroba After UFC 321 Loss to Mackenzie Dern?

The UFC strawweight division welcomed a new champion on a thrilling night in Abu Dhabi. UFC 321, held under the bright lights of the Etihad Arena, delivered another showcase of elite competition, building up to the co-main event showdown between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern for the vacant 115-pound title. ‘Carcara’ entered the Octagon as the underdog, determined to avenge her 2020 loss to Dern. Fans anticipated a technical Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu masterclass, but the fight quickly evolved into a striking-heavy affair.

However, Virna Jandiroba was unafraid to test her skills and venture into the guard of the skilled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. Mackenzie Dern, meanwhile, stayed active off her back. Despite Jandiroba’s grit, Dern’s experience and composure ultimately made the difference. The American-born Brazilian set the pace across five hard-fought rounds, securing a unanimous decision victory (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) and reclaiming the strawweight title. Although the fight was close, Dern inflicted more damage on the Brazilian star. Now, attention turns to what’s next for the Brazilian.

What’s next for Virna Jandiroba?

At UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, history repeated itself for Virna Jandiroba. The defeat ended her five-fight winning streak and stalled her ascent toward the top of the strawweight division, yet her future remains promising. The division itself is wide open, offering several compelling paths forward. A rematch against No. 3-ranked Yan Xiaonan, whom ‘Carcara’ narrowly defeated at UFC 314 in April, could serve as a pivotal rebound fight and position her for a future title shot.

Beyond immediate matchups, Virna Jandiroba hasn’t ruled out a future showdown with former champion Zhang Weili, even with Weili’s move to a higher division. “There’s a very good chance that no matter what happens, Weili eventually comes down again, where she was so dominant,” Jandiroba told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “I don’t think that not fighting her for the belt maybe brings down the value of the belt. I think the belt itself is the most important thing, no matter who is on the other side of the cage.”

Another compelling option for Jandiroba is a clash with No. 4-ranked Amanda Lemos, who seeks to rebound after a tough defeat earlier this year. Meanwhile, with Dern’s narrow victory in their most recent encounter, the prospect of a trilogy showdown between Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern remains very much alive.

Jandiroba confident she has what it takes to beat Zhang Weili

Virna Jandiroba may have begun her UFC journey with a setback, but the Brazilian star has since done everything in her power to cement her place in the strawweight division. Since her debut, ‘Carcara’ has overcome a string of tough opponents, including Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos, building an impressive 8-4 record inside the Octagon. However, her aspirations of capturing the UFC strawweight crown were halted by Mackenzie Dern, who today outworked Jandiroba to claim the title.

Looking ahead, Virna Jandiroba has already set her sights on Zhang Weili, the former strawweight champion who vacated the belt earlier this year to challenge Valentina Shevchenko in the flyweight division. Even before the UFC 321 bout, Jandiroba remained confident in her abilities and the tools she brings to the Octagon.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, she said, “I would like to have that challenge, to fight someone who has been as dominant as Weili has and really test myself and see. I believe I can give her a good fight. I have all the tools to get the win there,” she concluded. “But, a fight is always a fight, and I don’t know what’s gonna happen when the door closes, but I think it would be a fantastic challenge for me as a person and as an athlete.”

How do you see a potential showdown between Virna Jandiroba and Zhang Weili playing out? Could the Brazilian star match the power and dominance of the Chinese champion? Share your thoughts below.