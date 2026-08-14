“When He Got Married…”: Islam Makhachev Questions Ian Garry’s National Pride as He Ends Russia vs. Ireland Narrative

The UFC appears determined to draw parallels between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry, using footage from the iconic rivalry to promote UFC 330. However, Islam Makhachev believes there is one major difference between the two matchups: Garry may not be Irish enough to represent Ireland.

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During an interview with Daniel Cormier, the welterweight champion questioned Ian Garry’s Irish identity, pointing to his fluency in Portuguese, marriage to a part-Brazilian woman, and decision to establish his primary training camp in Brazil.

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“Bro, he’s not Irish, bro,” Islam Makhachev said. “He speaks Brazilian. Bro, he’s Irish?”

As Makhachev pointed out, Garry does speak fluent Portuguese. However, the Irishman is also proficient in other languages like English. The 28-year-old developed his Portuguese-speaking skills after meeting his wife, Layla Machado, who is originally from Brazil but has lived in the UK for most of her life.

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Cormier then reminded Makhachev that Garry is indeed Irish and that his family has Brazilian roots. However, the Russian remained unconvinced.

Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission DÃ Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_030 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“I don’t know when was the last time he was Irish, bro,” Makhachev added. “He trains with the Brazilian team. Finished, bro. When he got married, no more Irish.”

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Ian Garry does train at Chute Boxe in Sao Paulo under head coach Diego Lima alongside legendary training partners like Charles Oliveira. However, the Irishman also spends considerable time training in Ireland at Conor McGregor’s gym, SBG Ireland. In fact, he even prepared for Makhachev at the gym, spending time sharpening his skills in his home country ahead of the fight.

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Therefore, while Makhachev may believe Garry has effectively become Brazilian, the 28-year-old remains proudly Irish and is representing Ireland in the biggest fight of his career.

During the buildup to UFC 330, the welterweight champion has targeted his adversary with multiple playful insults, even calling Garry “McGregor from AliExpress.” But this seems to be the first time Makhachev has openly targeted the fighter’s nationality ahead of their fight. However, there have been fighters who have used the same tactics to get in their opponent’s head.

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Like Makhachev, Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen have also questioned their rivals’ nationality

When it comes to mind games, it’s almost inevitable that the names of two of the best trash-talkers in MMA history, Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen, would enter the conversation. Unsurprisingly, both have previously used an opponent’s nationality as ammunition.

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At the UFC 148 pre-fight press conference, Chael Sonnen turned up the heat on his bitter rival, Anderson Silva. Having already lost to the Brazilian at UFC 117, ‘The Bad Guy’ became even more animated ahead of their rematch and targeted ‘The Spider’ over his nationality. Sonnen claimed Silva was no longer truly Brazilian because he owned a mansion in Beverly Hills.

“I would love to be part of setting a record, you know,” Sonnen said. “If I can be part of that, you know, I’d love to. … But the bottom line is the fight is in the octagon. Whatever city, whatever venue, whatever crowd, it doesn’t matter. The fight’s in the octagon, and that’s where we’ll fight. It’s a lot closer trip, don’t forget he (Silva) doesn’t live in Brazil; he lives in a mansion in Beverly Hills.”

Even though Sonnen tried to get inside Silva’s head, the Brazilian legend ultimately finished him via submission at UFC 148. But that still wasn’t the most brutal instance of a fighter trolling an opponent over their nationality, as Conor McGregor can easily claim that crown.

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McGregor famously labeled dos Anjos an “American Gringo” at UFC 197 pre-fight press conference because he lived in Southern California. But that’s not all. The Irishman also trolled the Brazilian over his supposed choice of naming his sons Bob and Donald. Ironically, however, RDA’s sons are actually named Gustavo and Rafael.

Though the Irishman’s highly anticipated fight with Rafael dos Anjos never came to fruition because of the Brazilian’s injury, ‘The Notorious’ still delivered some memorable moments of trash talk during the buildup.

That said, with Makhachev now attempting the same brand of mind games, it remains to be seen whether his jabs will get under Garry’s skin or simply fuel the Irishman ahead of their highly anticipated clash.