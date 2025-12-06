brand-logo
When & How to Watch UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 — Date, Time, Stream & Full Fight Card

ByIshan Yadav

Dec 6, 2025 | 10:48 AM EST

Filled with nostalgia and bittersweet emotions, fans are gearing up for UFC 323 this Saturday. This event marks the final time the promotion will host a traditional pay-per-view before retiring the format at the end of the year. At UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili will enter the Octagon for a record fourth time this year, ready to defend his bantamweight belt in a rematch against Petr Yan.

The card also features the farewell fight of former two-belt holder Henry Cejudo, who will compete one last time inside the T-Mobile Arena against Payton Talbott. With such an action-packed fight card, this is an event you won’t want to miss. If you’re wondering where to watch or what time it starts, you’ve come to the right place.

Everything you need to know to watch UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2

UFC is gearing up for the year’s 13th pay-per-view with UFC 323, featuring a stacked fight card. In the co-main event, rising flyweight contender Joshua Van aims to end the long reign of flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

If you can’t make it to the T-Mobile Arena, don’t worry—you can still catch all the PPV action from home on ESPN+ one last time. The early prelims start at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira. The remaining prelims begin at 8 PM ET and will be available on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+.

The main card kicks off at 10 PM ET, with the main event expected to walk out around midnight. Fans can watch the full main card on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99. For fans around the world, here’s the main card timing in major regions:

  • Australia (AEST/AEDT): 2:00 PM, Sunday, 8 March

  • United Kingdom (GMT): 3:00 AM, Sunday, 8 March

  • Central Europe (CET): 4:00 AM, Sunday, 8 March

  • Pacific US (PT/PST): 7:00 PM, Saturday, 7 March

  • Japan/Korea (JST/KST): 12:00 PM (noon), Sunday, 8 March

  • India (IST): 8:30 AM, Sunday, 8 March

Now that you have the timing and streaming information, in case you’re not familiar with the UFC 323 lineups and fights beyond the main attractions, let us break it down for you.

Complete fight card and key matchups

While the headline fights on the UFC 323 card are already grabbing attention, the main card also features Henry Cejudo’s retirement bout, followed by an exciting flyweight matchup between Brandon Moreno and Japanese star Tatsuro Taira. In the light heavyweight division, Jan Blachowicz will take on Bogdan Guskov to kick off the main card action.

The prelims are stacked with four fights set to energize the fans, headlined by Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres in the lightweight division. The other prelim bouts include:

  • Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan

  • Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva

  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Fares Ziam

For the early prelims, Brunno Ferreira, who missed weight, is still set to face Marvin Vettori in a catchweight bout. The remaining early prelim fights are:

  • Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan

  • Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner

  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli

  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos (Santos also missed weight, moving this fight from featherweight to catchweight)

With all these matchups ready to go, how do you think UFC 323 will perform? Will it deliver a PPV spectacle that fans will remember? Share your predictions for the card below.

