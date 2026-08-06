When Ian Garry’s Wife Berated Him For Refusing to Fight Khamzat Chimaev

While the story is almost four years old, it has once again started making rounds on the internet ahead of his welterweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 next weekend. In the clip, Ian Machado Garry can be seen sharing one of the funniest stories from his UFC career, and according to him, the person most disappointed that he didn’t get into an all-out brawl with Khamzat Chimaev was his own wife.

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The awkward run-in happened during UFC 273 fight week back in April 2022 when ‘The Future’ found himself in an elevator with the then-undefeated Chechen star. It sounds like the perfect recipe for chaos, but while everyone kept their cool, the Irishman claimed his wife Layla Machado Garry was secretly hoping he would start throwing hands with Chimaev inside the elevator.

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“We got in the elevator, and me and my wife are standing there, pressed the button. Doors open, Khamzat and his missus,” he told MMA on Point at the time. “I’d love to have a fight here. I’d love to just swing hands with Khamzat in the middle of an elevator. And my missus is like that, looking at me, like her eyes popped out of her f—– skull, and she’s like, ‘Do it! Like, have a fight with him!’

“In my head, I’m like, ‘My teammate’s about to f—– fight him tomorrow. I’m not f—— ruining that. Also, there’s two f—– women in here. Me and him are gonna go to the death if we fight in an elevator.’ We step out of the lift, and my wife just looks at me and goes, ‘You’re a p—-.'”

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As Garry pointed out, Khamzat Chimaev was at the time scheduled to fight Gilbert Burns, a teammate of his at Kill Cliff FC in Florida. A scuffle inside an elevator a day before the event would have no doubt jeopardized the chances of Burns fighting Chimaev.

While the Brazilian went on to lose a close decision against Chimaev in their welterweight showdown, the fight went on to win the Fight of the Night bonus, handing them both an extra $50,000, all of which would have been lost had Garry initiated a scuffle like his wife wanted him to.

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Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Ian Machado Garry v Belal Muhammad Ian Machado Garry of Ireland reacts during welterweight bout fight with Belal Muhammad of Palestine at the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

While the two fighters parted ways peacefully back then, Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev did end up having a heated moment backstage after UFC Qatar last year. ‘The Future’ approached Arman Tsarukyan shortly after defeating Belal Muhammad to congratulate him on his main-event win over Dan Hooker.

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‘Borz,’ one of Tsarukyan’s closest friends, was standing nearby, and the two exchanged a few words before Ian Garry turned to go for his post-fight press conference.

As Garry walked away, a UFC security official stepped in between them, prompting the Irishman to say, “He’s not going to fight me. He’s good.”

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However, seconds later, Khamzat Chimaev leaned over and shoved Ian Garry, forcing security to separate the two.

“That’s just childish,” Garry fired back. “You’re meant to be a champion of this sport. Your friend just won; don’t ruin his victory. Arman, congratulations.”

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Well, it looks like Ian Garry’s wife, Layla Machado Garry, did finally get to see the rivalry she truly wanted. But the Irishman’s elevator story also fits the recent narrative surrounding Garry’s interviews.

In recent weeks, some fighters and analysts have stated that his wife played a crucial part in shaping the message he has been sending out in the media. And after the Irishman received criticism from several fighters about how he has been carrying himself in the lead-up to UFC 330, his next opponent has now also weighed in.

Islam Makhachev questions Ian Garry’s recent interviews

Ian Garry’s recent media appearances have sparked almost as much buzz as the UFC 330 title fight itself, with statements about toxic masculinity and other themes drawing mixed reactions from fans and fellow fighters.

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The Dagestani phenom isn’t usually one to participate in extended trash talk, but the defending welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev, did not mince words and revealed that he hasn’t been impressed by what he’s seen from his challenger outside the cage.

“I saw his couple of interview,” he told MMA Junkie. “Honestly, he looks very bad in this interview. Better for him training more and do less interview.

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“It looks like somebody in the house control him and say, ‘Tell him what to say in the interview.’ He look very bad in the interview. In the fight week, he always try to act like bad guy.”

Islam Makhachev is not alone in his opinion. Brendan Schaub has previously advised ‘The Future’ to “shut up and fight,” and Chael Sonnen recently defended the Irishman’s personality by comparing him to the fictional Yellowstone character Rip Wheeler, claiming that fans are reading much too much into how he presents himself outside the cage.

Whether those criticisms are justified or not, there is no denying that the Irishman’s comments have ensured that the spotlight remains firmly on him ahead of UFC 330.