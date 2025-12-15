When Is the Next UFC Fight? 2026 Schedule and How to Watch on Paramount

The UFC’s 2025 schedule has come to an end, and soon, the partnership with ESPN will cease to exist. 2026 will see the Paramount era. Gone are the days when fans had to pay thousands of dollars to watch UFC content on an annual basis, because now, it’s going to be just over a hundred dollars.

Wondering what does the 2026 schedule look like? There are quite a few events lined up for the first quarter of the year. These include some high-profile title encounters and rematches between legendary fighters. Here’s what we know.

The UFC’s 2026 schedule

The Paramount era will start with the interim lightweight title headlining numbered-event, UFC 323, featuring Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. After just a week, we’ll have the second numbered-event of the year with UFC 325, where Alexander Volkanovski will butt heads for a second time against Diego Lopes.

The month of February, unfortunately, won’t feature any numbered-events. Instead, three Fight Night events have been announced, with the first one taking place at the Apex, one in Houston, and the last one in Mexico City. Finally, in March, fans will be getting four UFC events, one of which will be a numbered-event, UFC 326, and three Fight Nights in Las Vegas, London, and Seattle.

Now, let’s take a look at how to enjoy the MMA giant’s content on Paramount.

How to watch UFC fights on Paramount?

Fans will be able to access UFC content on Paramount via cable or streaming through Paramount Plus. Some shows will also be available on CBS. A few select UFC events will be simulcast on CBS and local affiliates. Fans can now simply subscribe to Paramount’s streaming network with a standard fee to watch all the fights.

With the ease of access to the content and less money required to watch UFC fights, Dana White is certain that his promotion is going to reach new heights with the Paramount partnership. The 56-year-old also has full confidence that the broadcasting partner will help UFC become even bigger than it is now.

“The amount of marketing that these guys [at Paramount] are going to do for the UFC on their platform, it’s impossible for the sport not to get even bigger. It was $1,200 or $1,300 bucks to be a fan this year. It’s going to be $120 next year or something like that for the entire year. We have huge fights coming up, the White House fight alone will be madness,” Dana White shared at the UFC 323 post-fight presser.

We are just a few days away from the new year and a new era for the UFC. What are your expectations of the MMA giants in 2026?