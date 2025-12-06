When Is UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2? Date, Time, Venue, Fight Card, and More

The BMF fight is finally official. MMA fans have been waiting a long time for this one. Max Holloway will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, and Dana White & Co. have finally ended the speculation. At Friday’s seasonal “It’s On” press conference, the UFC revealed an early look at the first three numbered events of 2026. Still, nothing generated more hype than the confirmation of Oliveira vs Holloway 2.

The energy in the room rose the moment the UFC announced the rematch, which arrives just as the promotion begins its new media-rights partnership with Paramount. This will be the first time in ten years that the two meet again after their original clash in 2015. Here is everything you need to know, including the date, timing, venue, and other key details for Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira 2.

UFC 326: Date, time, and live stream in the USA and around the globe

Ahead of the UFC 323 ceremonial weigh-ins, the first-quarter fight card for next year already looked impressive. Still, today’s face-offs quickly stole the spotlight, especially with the BMF belt up for grabs. The upcoming clash gives Charles Oliveira a chance to settle the score with Max Holloway, avenge his previous defeat, and claim the BMF title.

The year 2026 kicks off with UFC 324 in January, followed by a trip to Australia on February 1 (January 31 in the US) with UFC 325. The promotion then returns to the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 7, at 5 PM ET with UFC 326. Here are the timings for other regions:

India (IST): 3:30 AM, Sunday, 8 March 2026

United Kingdom (GMT): 10:00 PM, Saturday, 7 March 2026

Central Europe (CET, e.g., Paris, Berlin): 11:00 PM, Saturday, 7 March 2026

Central US (CST, e.g., Chicago): 4:00 PM, Saturday, 7 March 2026

Pacific US (PST, e.g., Los Angeles): 2:00 PM, Saturday, 7 March 2026

Japan / Korea (JST/KST): 7:00 AM, Sunday, 8 March 2026

Australia (AEDT, Sydney/Melbourne): 9:00 AM, Sunday, 8 March 2026

The other fights on the card are still being kept under wraps by Dana White and the UFC. One thing is certain, however, the event is shaping up to be a blockbuster, especially with Max Holloway taking on Charles Oliveira. Both fighters are now competing in the lightweight division, which adds another layer of excitement to the matchup.

Charles Oliveira talks about facing Max Holloway again

When Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway first faced off on Canadian soil in 2015, ‘Do Bronx’ fought through an injury, and Holloway knocked him out. This, in turn, makes their upcoming rematch at UFC 326 even more compelling, with both fighters now fully healthy.

“He had his injuries in the first fight, so at the end of the day, we get to see how it goes,” ‘Blessed’ said during the UFC 2026 seasonal press conference.

The Brazilian last competed in October at UFC Rio, where he submitted Mateusz Gamrot, while Max Holloway returned in July and defeated Dustin Poirier, avenging two previous losses in their trilogy at UFC 318. Oliveira, however, focuses on what lies ahead.

“What’s in the past is in the past,” Charles Oliveira said during the same press conference. “We are all focused on March. All I know is it’s going to be a great fight.”

With both legends set to lock horns once again, who do you think will come out on top at UFC 326? Share your prediction below.