When Will Justin Gaethje Fight Ilia Topuria? UFC Lightweight Champion’s Return Timeline

And that’s a wrap. UFC 324 delivered a blockbuster main event as Justin Gaethje clashed with Paddy Pimblett in a fight that few saw coming. After weeks of speculation, the UFC stunned fans by announcing Gaethje vs. Pimblett for a newly created interim lightweight title—effectively sidelining the division’s No. 1 contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite the controversy, there was nothing Tsarukyan—or the fans—could do to stop it. When fight night finally arrived at T-Mobile Arena, Paddy Pimblett failed to justify his status as the betting favorite, dropping a unanimous decision loss. While Pimblett figures out what he wants to do next, there’s only one man left for ‘The Highlight.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Gaethje will go for the gold

Part of the reason this fight even became possible is that Justin Gaethje threatened to retire if not given a title shot. “But, I’m telling you this, Justin Gaethje never breaks his word. If he gets jumped by Paddy, he will retire, and he will never fight again in the UFC,” his manager confirmed. But now that he has overcome Pimblett for the interim belt against all odds, the obvious next step for Gaethje is to face the division’s king and title holder, Ilia Topuria.

Imago MMA: UFC 291 – Poirier vs Gaethje Jul 29, 2023 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Justin Gaethje blue gloves reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier red gloves during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Salt Lake City Delta Center Utah USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxSwingerx 20230729_szo_si8_0367

The good thing is, Topuria has previously indicated that he wants to face the winner of Gaethje vs. Pimblett. With Topuria’s legal issues with his ex-wife behind him, Topuria and Gaethje can meet atop the biggest card of this year—UFC White House. Topuria, of course, has spoken about fighting on the card, and he can use that massive platform to defend his lightweight strap for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Gaethje doesn’t get that fight, a matchup with Conor McGregor remains a viable option. In a 2020 interview with ESPN, Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, stated that McGregor would need to face the 37-year-old to earn another title shot. With McGregor having been out of competition since 2021, a return bout against Gaethje before any potential clash with Topuria could prove highly lucrative for both fighters. It would also give McGregor a clear pathway back into title contention.

Not to mention, McGregor’s potential fights against Jorge Masvidal and Michael Chandler on the UFC White House card have already been debunked. Coming back to Topuria, though, the good news is: Topuria has provided a very specific return timeline for his next fight, one that Gaethje must have his eyes on now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

When is Ilia Topuria fighting next?

Ilia Topuria has given fans a clear idea of when they can expect his long-awaited return to the Octagon. A fan recently asked Topuria on X, “Hi bro, when do you think you’ll fight again?” The undefeated double champion revealed that he plans to fight again between “April-June” 2026, putting his comeback in late spring or early summer.

Topuria has been sidelined since knocking out Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title. A June return would mean nearly a full year away from competition. Despite the absence, though, whoever ‘El Matador’ ends up fighting, he remains the betting favorite.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, April or June appears to be shaping up for an exciting night of action. However, official confirmation from the promotion has yet to surface. Once it does, the countdown to Topuria’s return will truly begin. Do you think Gaethje stands a chance?