Where Does Joshua Van Train? MMA Coaches, Gym, and Teammates for Merab Dvalishvili Title Fight

“[Van’s] young, hungry, motivated, and has a reason why he fights. This makes it very, very tough for me.” That’s how Alexandre Pantoja views his next challenger. The Brazilian flyweight champion hasn’t tasted defeat since July 2019 and has been defending his title with authority. Yet, something about the surging Joshua Van has clearly lodged itself in Pantoja’s thoughts. Is it Van’s five-fight unbeaten streak? His youth?

Or perhaps the rapid evolution he’s shown in the Octagon? Whatever the reason, one undeniable factor behind the Myanmar-born contender’s rise is the powerhouse team guiding him. It’s the same team that helped him rebound after his knockout loss to Charles Johnson in July 2024. But that leads to the real question: who exactly is behind the 24-year-old phenom? And where does all the magic take place?

Who trains Joshua Van? Who is on his team?

Some may view Joshua Van’s rapid rise through the flyweight division as an accomplishment of his own. But when you peel back the layers, it’s a testament to the work that several people have put in. Van trains out of 4oz Fight Club in Houston, Texas, a gritty, battle-tested gym known for producing fighters with sharp striking and relentless pace.

It’s in this gym that Van sees the familiar faces every day when he is in fight camp. And those faces are Daniel Pineda, Jose Santibanez, Frank Gallego, and Artinas Young. Pineda, Van’s head coach, trains him for a tough, aggressive, no-nonsense fighting style focused on violence and relentless pressure, embodying the Mexican fighting spirit.

Santibanez, in the meantime, serves as the wrestling coach, helping Van improve his game on the mat. Then there’s Gallego, who also helps the 24-year-old hone his skills on the mat. Lastly, Young helps Van focus on Muay Thai. Together, they’ve molded a fighter who adjusts mid-fight, thrives in chaos, and performs with the composure of a veteran despite his youth.

On Saturday night, these will be the people in Joshua Van’s corner. Moreover, his connection with the gym and Pineda has grown so much that he now considers himself a Mexican fighter.

Van reflects on training at 4oz Fight Club

The Myanmar-born fighter knows what got him where he is today—his gym and the people within it. He credits his team for shaping his style and mentality. Surrounded by Mexican coaches and training partners, Van says their influence has become part of who he is as a fighter. “I come from the street,” he explained in a September 2024 interview.

“And growing up with Mexicans, it put me in that same mentality that they got. And shout out to my coaches, who ain’t nothing but Mexican.” At 4oz, that culture isn’t just in the walls—it’s in every round, every drill, every push forward. “I adapt to their style very quick, and I like the aggressiveness that they got going on.”

“I like their pressure and all that, so I just put that to my style, man,” he said. For Van, 4oz Fight Club isn’t just a gym—it’s where he found the identity he fights with today.

Clearly, Joshua Van has a solid team behind him. However, can they help him secure his first UFC title, that too against a veteran like Alexandre Pantoja?