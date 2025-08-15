Where Is Aaron Pico From? Ethnicity & Historic Pico Family Ties to California

Aaron Pico has been one of the most accomplished names outside the UFC, gaining massive traction among fans. He began making waves in the scene at just 17 years old when former Bellator president Scott Coker called him “maybe the greatest prospect in the history of MMA” back in 2017. Since then, the MMA world has been intrigued to see how he would fare against the UFC’s top fighters.

Pico found glory in freestyle wrestling, competing in the 64 kg division. He also proved his mettle after transitioning to MMA, taking on tough opponents like Pedro Carvalho and Henry Corrales during his stints in Bellator and PFL. Now, at 28, he’s ready to step inside the UFC cage for the first time, facing Lerone Murphy at UFC 319:Du Plessis vs Chimaev event. So, before Pico’s anticipated debut, let’s get to know him on a personal level! Starting with his nationality and ethnicity.

Aaron Pico Spanish? Ethnicity and nationality

There’s been growing curiosity among MMA fans about whether Aaron Pico is actually Spanish. Well, Pico was born on September 23, 1996, in Whittier, California, making his nationality American. However, his family history runs much deeper. The 28-year-old MMA star is a seventh-generation Californio, meaning he’s descended from the Spanish and Mexican inhabitants of California.

He’s also a direct descendant of Pío Pico III, who was born in Spain and, according to Wikipedia, became one of the first family members to reside in America during the early 18th century. So yes—Pico’s ancestors do trace back to Spain. But that’s only part of the story. His lineage goes far beyond that.

Many of his ancestors hold a rich legacy in America, especially in politics and the military, where the Pico family earned a notable reputation. Now that we know about his roots, let’s take a closer look at the Pico family’s history in California.

All about the Pico family of California

It turns out Aaron Pico comes from a lineage of overachievers who held major political positions in California. We already know about his great-great-great-great-grandfather, Pío Pico III, who came from Spain to California. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Before him, Santiago Pico, recognized as the founder of the actual family line, arrived in California in 1775. He went on to serve at both the Presidio of San Francisco and the Presidio of San Diego in 1777. Pretty significant posts, to be honest.

José María Pico, who came onto the scene in 1764, was among the trailblazers of the region. Yet, Don Pío de Jesús Pico IV could very well be the most renowned figure in the clan. Pico IV, born on May 5, 1801, held the title of the final governor of Alta California during the Mexican era, serving from 1845 to 1846. While he was at the helm as governor in 1832, he struck gold and became one of the richest men in California back in the day. His legacy remains as solid as a rock—parks and landmarks such as Pico Rivera, Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, and the Pio Pico State Historic Park proudly bear his name.

Names like Andrés Pico and Antonio María Pico also held some of the highest offices in California during their time. Many years later, Aaron Pico has carried that legacy forward in his own way by becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the combat sports world. And at UFC 319, he would have the chance to take his star power to the next level! Some believe he could also reach Conor McGregor level of stardom as well.

With that being said, what do you think about the heritage of the Pico family and their influence on the state of California?