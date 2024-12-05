Where Is Alexandre Pantoja From? Ethnicity, Nationality, Religion, and Everything You Need to Know About the UFC Star

UFC 310 is just days away from materializing and Alexandre Pantoja is all set to take on a debuting Japanese sensation, Kai Asakura, to defend his flyweight belt. This would be Pantoja’s third title defense after clinching the title from Brandon Moreno in 2023. Before we get to the pay-per-view, let’s have a look at ‘The Cannibal’s’ ethnicity, nationality, and background.

Despite being the undisputed kingpin of the 125lbs division, Pantoja has had a pretty tough journey to the top. Although living in the US right now, the flyweight hails from the biggest nation in South America. So further ado, let’s have a deeper look at the champ’s personal life.

What is Alexandre Pantoja’s nationality and ethnicity?

Alexandre Pantoja Passidomo, known by his moniker ‘The Cannibal’, was born on April 16, 1990, in the Brazilian seaside city of Rio de Janeiro. The city is famous for its beaches, and the Christ the Redeemer statue. However, it is also known for providing several notable MMA fighters to the world. Pantoja is solely a citizen of Brazil, was raised by his mother, and has two siblings. However, there is no information about the details of his siblings, whom some believe to be brothers.

Also, the UFC flyweight champion belongs to the Latino community and has always represented his ethnic background proudly. Furthermore, Pantoja once joined the Brazilian military, where he was a soldier. But later, he switched careers and decided to become a mixed martial artist and represent Brazil at the highest level in the world.

View this post on Instagram

But no matter how much he fights, Alexandre Pantoja’s biggest priority is his family. “Family is everything. Since I was a child, I always wished to be rich. I see that God gave me greater riches through my wife and our children,” ‘The Cannibal’ told ‘Sherdog.com’. Let us now take the time to shift our focus from Alexandre Pantoja’s roots to the details regarding the faith that he practices and details about his family.

Pantoja’s religion, personal life, and more details

Alexandre Pantoja practices the religion of Christianity. It is the same as his partner, Gabryella Pantoja, to whom he is married. There is no more information available regarding his religion except the fact that he and his wife practice the same faith. When it comes to his family, his wife Gabryella is a stay-at-home mother. She mostly caters to her responsibilities back home but has often been seen coming to witness her husband’s fights as well.

View this post on Instagram

Pantoja and his wife have been together since 2008 and have been inseparable. The couple also has two children: Caua Pantoja (born in 2011) and Nicolas Pantoja (born in 2014). Other than that, there isn’t much information available regarding ‘The Cannibal’s two sons.

Alexandre Pantoja will be one of the few champions who have defended their titles against a debutant in the UFC when we get to this weekend. Kai Asakura has got a rare opportunity to make his mark on the promotion in his very first appearance, and it will be interesting to see how things go down in Las Vegas.

What are your thoughts on UFC 310? Share with us your prediction in the comments below.