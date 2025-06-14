Where Is Ange Loosa From? Ethnicity, Religion & More

With a professional record of 10 wins and 4 losses, Ange Loosa is set to return to the Octagon after a year-long hiatus to face Phil Rowe at UFC Atlanta. His last outing against Gabriel Bonfim was a closely contested battle, but despite his efforts, Bonfim had the upper hand and secured the victory. Now, with a clear intent to return to the win column, ‘The Last Ninja is gearing up for another war — but the question remains: is he truly ready?

His opponent, on the other hand, is riding a two-fight losing streak and is more motivated than ever to bounce back. As both fighters prepare for the battle, the MMA community has grown curious about Loosa’s ethnicity. Ahead of the bout, let’s take a deeper look at his background.

What is Ange Loosa’s ethnicity and nationality?

Born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ange Loosa spent most of his time in Switzerland as his family migrated to the Swiss paradise after his country was destroyed in war. Loosa was a track athlete in Switzerland, but switched to kickboxing at 17 after losing motivation for running. In his own words, “I lost motivation for track, then naturally started MMA right after.”

After spending most of his life back in Switzerland, Loosa bid adieu to the country to chase his dreams and fight the best in the world, and he certainly did complete it. The fighter currently trains at the Kill Cliff FC, based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and is living the best life. Well, now that we know about his ethnicity, let’s have a look at his religion.

Which religion does Ange Loosa follow?

Well, the fighter has never publicly revealed his religion. However, a closer look at the demographics and geographical background offers a perspective that often goes unnoticed. The 10-4 fighter might very well be an ardent follower of Christianity. Why? Because the dominant religion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is Christianity, with more than 50 percent of the population adhering to the faith.

In addition to that, since he was in Switzerland, there’s a high chance that the fighter might have embraced Christianity. Well, the fighter really likes to keep his things personal, as there’s rarely any more information available about him. Well, as he is preparing to fight Phil Rowe next, the ghost of the past is still haunting him as the fans remember how he tackled his fight against Bryan Battle, which ended in a no-contest due to an eye poke.