Is Anthony Hernandez Mexican? Ethnicity, Parents, Religion, and All About UFC Star’s Background

Anthony Hernandez is riding an eight-fight win streak as he heads into a high-stakes main event against former champion Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 267 on February 21. One more statement win here, and the title door starts to creak open. But as the spotlight grows brighter, fans keep circling the same questions: where is ‘Fluffy’ really from, and what roots does he carry into the cage?

The timing of those questions isn’t random. In January 2026, Hernandez revealed the UFC nearly stopped him from walking out with Mexican representation. So what did that moment say about his background, and why does it matter now? Before we zoom out to belief and background, let’s start with the basics of where Hernandez comes from.

Anthony Hernandez’s Ethnicity and Nationality

Anthony Hernandez is American by nationality. Born on October 18, 1993, he grew up in Dunnigan, California, graduated from Woodland High School in 2011, wrestled in high school before getting kicked off the team due to grades, and even tried college briefly before dropping out to chase MMA.

In his own words from the UFC.com Q&A, “I went to college for a month or two and dropped out. Fighting is my calling, not school.”

Ethnically, Hernandez identifies strongly with his Mexican roots, even if his life has unfolded in California. And as we mentioned earlier, that connection recently came under the microscope. On The Ariel Helwani Show, Hernandez explained the hoops he had to jump through to represent Mexico on fight night.

According to him, “The UFC almost didn’t let me walk out to represent Mexico anymore, because I had to show a f—— proof of residency from Mexico. I’m on a f—– 8-fight win streak, there’s no special treatment here. I had to go jump through some hoops real quick and find my f—— grandparents’ birth certificates and show that they’re from Mexico.”

Anthony Hernandez explained that his family’s immigration story spans generations on both sides, with one grandfather coming to the U.S. without documentation, and that, for him, the details matter less than the timing as he’s in the middle of a title push and is focused on moving forward rather than pausing to reflect on the paperwork or politics around it.

He started training because his dad pushed him into a gym after backyard scraps with friends. “When I was 15, me and my buddies used to get bored and beat each other up at home,” he said in the UFC.com Q&A. “My dad told us we needed to go to the gym because one of us was going to get hurt so my cousin found a gym and the rest is history.” But what about belief? Is faith part of ‘Fluffy’s story?

More about Anthony Hernandez’s religion and background

Hernandez hasn’t publicly spoken about his religion. There are no interviews where he labels his faith or lays out beliefs in plain terms. What he has shown is symbolism. On his chest, he carries a rosary woven into a larger piece, and while tattoos don’t equal doctrine, they often hint at personal anchors.

What he has confirmed, clearly and often, is who grounds him. “My dad,” he said when asked about his hero in the UFC.com Q&A. He’s also married to Kristie Hernandez and is a father to four kids. The cage may decide the result at UFC Fight Night 267, but the road that led him there is already written in his story!