Where Is Baisangur Susurkaev From? Ethnicity, Religion & More

The UFC has firmly established itself as the global stage for combat sports, with Dana White and his team consistently loading fight cards with talent from every corner of the world. The latest newcomer to step into the spotlight is 24-year-old Baisangur Susurkaev, a rising prospect who earned his UFC deal on Tuesday night with a brutal body-shot knockout at DWCS 9.1. On Tuesday, Susurkaev secured his contract on “Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 9, Week 1” with an impressive first-round body-shot finish. By Thursday, the UFC had already lined up his debut, marking what ESPN dubbed the quickest turnaround for any DWCS signee.

Remarkably, just three days later, ‘Hunter’ will make his official Octagon debut, putting his perfect 9-0 record on the line against Erick Nolan at UFC 319, on the undercard of the blockbuster Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev main event in Chicago’s United Center.

With his flawless record and explosive finishing ability, Baisangur Susurkaev has quickly emerged as one of the promotion’s most intriguing fresh faces. Before he even walks into the cage for his first UFC bout, fans are already eager to learn more about the man behind the hype.

What is Baisangur Susurkaev’s ethnicity and nationality?

The UFC is set to welcome its next Russian contender, as Baisangur Susurkaev steps onto the global stage from Chechnya, following the trail blazed by Adlan Amagov and Khamzat Chimaev. Born on January 8, 2001, the 24-year-old prospect drew headlines last Thursday after turning up at the pre-fight press conference — not only for his debut but for his striking choice of accessory.

Susurkaev was spotted wearing a $180,000 Patek Philippe, a statement piece that instantly drew comparisons to UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, who sported a comparatively modest $25,000 Rolex Sky-Dweller. The moment ignited debate across fight circles. How could a young fighter with only a UFC debut ahead of him afford such a luxury watch? Was it a gift from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov? A gesture from compatriot Khamzat Chimaev? Or simply a knockoff designed to turn heads?

As of now, the truth remains elusive. Reflecting on his journey, Baisangur Susurkaev told UFC cameras: “I was a general laborer in Chechnya. When I moved to America, I worked as a food delivery man and a furniture loader.” His road to the Octagon has been anything but smooth. Before arriving in the U.S., ‘Hunter’ endured a three-year layoff from MMA, facing personal and professional hurdles that nearly derailed his career.

Yet the Chechen has now carved his way back, carrying the resilience of his struggles into the UFC spotlight. With ambition burning high, Baisangur Susurkaev isn’t just here to compete — he’s aiming to outshine his idol, Jon Jones, and one day etch his name among the sport’s all-time greats.

He competes out of the U.S. with ties to Kill Cliff FC, but his roots trace to Chechnya, and his rise followed the DWCS route rather than a typical regional-to-UFC build. That fast-track path, plus his link to fellow Chechen star Khamzat Chimaev, is a core part of how the UFC is promoting him this week.

Which religion does Baisangur Susurkaev follow?

Baisangur Susurkaev has never publicly spoken about his religion. Still, given the history and demographics of Chechnya — where over 95% of its 1.58 million people identify as Muslim, with a small minority following Orthodox Christianity — it’s reasonable to assume he shares the region’s dominant faith. Interestingly, ‘Hunter’ presents himself a little differently from many of his compatriots.

At the recent press conference, the 24-year-old sported a beard similar to Russian Muslim stars Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev, a look that suggested he may also share their faith. Still, outward appearance is no guarantee of belief. Social and cultural pressures often influence how fighters present themselves, but religion, at its core, is deeply personal.

In the end, what will define Baisangur Susurkaev inside the Octagon is not his grooming choices but the timeless qualities of greatness — discipline, perseverance, and raw talent. One more wrinkle for Saturday: multiple outlets highlighted that this is the fastest DWCS-to-UFC debut ever. If Susurkaev delivers on the prelims, he won’t just be another newcomer — he’ll be a case study in how the UFC now elevates talent from Apex to arenas in a single fight week.

Now comes the bigger question: can the unbeaten Chechen prospect turn his perfect 9-0 record into a breakout moment on Saturday night? Does Baisangur Susurkaev have what it takes to make a statement debut at UFC 319? Share your predictions below.