Where Is Bolaji Oki From? Ethnicity, Flag & Background

Paris is about to feel the roar of the Octagon once again. The UFC rolls back into the City of Light this weekend, setting up shop at the iconic Accor Arena for its fourth straight visit. What’s becoming an annual tradition has quickly turned into one of the most anticipated stops on the calendar. Even without a September pay-per-view, UFC Paris promises fireworks. The card stacks up to deliver, headlined by a middleweight clash loaded with implications.

Hometown hero Nassourdine Imavov steps in against Brazil’s surging Caio Borralho. That’s just the main course. The undercard is every bit as compelling, stacked with 13 fights designed to keep the French crowd on its feet from start to finish. Rising stars, seasoned veterans, and potential breakout moments all collide on the same stage. Among them, lightweight prospect Bolaji Oki makes his long-awaited return after a year away.

Is Bolaji Oki Zulu? Ethnicity, flag & nationality

After a year of frustration filled with scrapped bouts and forced time away, Bolaji Oki (10-2-0) is finally back—and he’s not easing into it. Instead, the Belgian lightweight is diving straight into the fire, squaring off against the battle-tested Mason Jones in Paris, a showdown that already screams ‘Fight of the Night’ before the cage door even closes.

Mason Jones is no soft touch; the Welshman is a former Cage Warriors double champion who brings relentless pace and volume striking. That pedigree makes this matchup a genuine litmus test for Oki’s readiness to climb the UFC ladder.

For Oki, this return isn’t just another fight—it’s the next chapter in a story built on resilience. Since debuting in 2018, he’s clawed his way through the European scene, battled through early setbacks, and eventually pieced together a nine-fight tear that had him pegged as a can’t-miss prospect. However, that streak came to a halt in heartbreaking fashion at UFC Paris last year. Yet, rather than break him, the loss became just another test of his ‘Zulu Warrior’ spirit.

That warrior spirit, however, is more than a metaphor. Born and raised in Belgium, Oki proudly represents his national colors while fully embracing his Zimbabwean roots. His nickname, “The Zulu Warrior,” isn’t just branding—it’s bloodline. As he explained in his UFC profile, he’s “half Zimbabwean” with “Zulu blood in me,” a nod to his ancestral connection to the Zulu people—historically remembered as fearless fighters who carried spears and shields into battle.

More about Bolaji Oki’s early life & background

Like many UFC fighters, Bolaji Oki’s rise didn’t begin under bright lights—it started in the shadows of small gyms and regional shows across Europe. From the very start, though, his ambition was clear: the Belgian lightweight wasn’t just chasing wins, he was chasing a place on the sport’s biggest stage. That dream materialized when he punched his ticket to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series 7.

The road there, however, was anything but straightforward. Oki first strapped on gloves at 17, splitting his days between grueling morning runs and late-night training sessions. Over time, he refined his striking, sharpened his wrestling, and captured two Atomic lightweight titles in Belgium. Those early battles laid the foundation for what he now calls a “life-changing” chapter in the UFC.

Yet even as he pushed forward in the cage, Oki had to grind just as hard outside of it. To keep his dream alive, the “Zulu Warrior” balanced fight camps with side hustles—delivering pizzas at Domino’s, teaching kids at his gym, and taking on private lessons to pay the bills. “I worked at Domino’s Pizza and gave lessons to the kids at my gym. I gave private lessons also,” he recalled.

UFC Paris 2025 is scheduled for September 6, marking the fourth consecutive year the promotion has staged an event at the Accor Arena. The French capital has quickly become a mainstay for the UFC, largely thanks to the passionate Parisian fanbase that has packed arenas since the 2022 debut card headlined by Ciryl Gane.

Beyond Oki, UFC Paris as a whole is shaping up as a showcase for European MMA depth. With Imavov in the headliner, Oki’s redemption arc in the prelims, and several French debutants scattered across the card, this event reflects how quickly France has gone from a no-MMA zone (before legalization in 2020) to a genuine hotbed for the sport.