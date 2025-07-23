Where Is Carlos Leal Miranda From? Nationality, Ethnicity, Religion, and All About UFC Fighters’ Background

Carlos Leal Miranda is climbing fast through the UFC’s welterweight ranks! After making a splash with a stoppage win over Alex Morono at UFC 313, he returns to action at UFC on ABC 9 in Abu Dhabi. He is now set to face veteran Muslim Salikhov on the prelims in a fight that promises to deliver fireworks.

But as his profile rises, so do the questions. Where is he from? What shaped his journey into the Octagon? And how does faith influence his fighting style? Let’s take a closer look at the life, identity, and beliefs of the welterweight prospect!

Where is Carlos Leal Miranda from? Ethnicity and nationality?

Carlos Leal Miranda, full name Carlos Alberto Leal Miranda, was born on May 4, 1994, in Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil. That makes him proudly Brazilian by nationality and Latin in ethnicity.

Curitiba is a city known for producing elite-level fighters. From Anderson Silva to Maurício ‘Shogun’ Rua, it’s long been a breeding ground for Brazilian MMA talent. ‘The Lion’, as he’s also known, aims to follow in the same tradition. But why did he pick up fighting in the first place?

In his UFC.com Q&A he shared, “I started training for fun while I was in school after my father passed away. At first, fighting was like therapy for me. Then I started to love it, never stopped, and now I’m here at the biggest event in the world.”

And when talking about his favorite fighters, he also made sure to give a nod to a name from his home country. Miranda shared, “I have many, but my favorite is my coach Rodrigo Cavalheiro because he’s the one I’ve always looked up to and who inspired me as an athlete. At his peak, he was the best fighter in his weight class in Brazil and one of the best in the world.”

He even revealed that he’s never held another job, fighting is all he’s ever done, and for Carlos Leal Miranda, it’s more than a career. It’s a way of life. So, let’s shift our focus to the faith that has guided him on this journey from Curitiba to the bright lights of the UFC Octagon!

Carlos Leal Miranda’s religion and background

Carlos Leal Miranda’s fighting foundation doesn’t just come from the gym; it comes from his faith. A devout Christian, Leal credits his relationship with Jesus Christ as the source of both his purpose and his power. In the Q&A, he confessed, “The reason I pursued my career as an athlete and aim to be the best is due to my experiences with GOD. I had encounters with Jesus Christ that made me discover my true identity and purpose in life through this sport. My faith has become my greatest weapon in battle.”

You’ll even find a Bible verse in his Instagram bio, Matthew 22:37, which reads: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”

Outside the cage, Miranda describes himself as someone who breathes fighting. He trains constantly, considers his closest friends to be fellow fighters, and spends downtime with his family, who’ve supported him since day one. “I really enjoy going to church,” he added. “It’s one of my favorite places, though I haven’t been in a while.”

His track record proves how serious he’s been from day one. ‘The Lion’ is a Brazilian Muay Thai champion, a state champion in boxing and wrestling, and holds a black belt in Muay Thai under Grand Master Fábio Noguchi. He’s also a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. At the pro level, he made history by winning two fights on the same night and even claimed the LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) welterweight title.

At UFC 308, Leal dropped a tough decision to Rinat Fakhretdinov in his debut. But he bounced back strong with a highlight-reel finish of Morono at UFC 313. Now, with a 1–1 UFC record and momentum on his side, Leal enters the Octagon once again at UFC on ABC 9!