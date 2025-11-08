Where Is Chris Padilla From? All About UFC Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

Chris Padilla isn’t backing down! Despite Ismael Bonfim missing weight by 6 pounds—coming in at 161 pounds, well over the lightweight limit—the Fight Science MMA team member chose to keep the bout alive. Their clash remains on the main card of UFC Vegas 111, headlined by Ismael’s younger brother, Gabriel Bonfim, taking on Randy Brown.

Padilla’s decision to go through with the bout—whether you call it courage or sacrifice—hasn’t gone unnoticed. Fans have been flooding the interweb with questions about his background, from his nationality to his roots. So, here’s everything you need to know about the 30-year-old fighter who’s stealing attention both inside and outside the Octagon.

Chris Padilla’s Ethnicity and Family Background

If his nickname ‘Taco’ didn’t give it away instantly, Chris Padilla—whose full name is Christopher Nicolas Padilla—is a 30-year-old Mexican-American fighter. While there isn’t much publicly available information about where he was born or raised, ESPN lists his nationality as the United States of America. Given that his gym is based in Los Angeles, California, it’s safe to assume that Padilla lives and trains there as well.

Tapology provides a bit more clarity, listing his place of birth as Lynnwood, California, and noting that he currently fights out of Gardena, California. Proudly carrying the flags of both the United States and Mexico, Padilla embodies a multicultural identity. While details about his family background remain limited, it’s known that he is of mixed African American and Mexican (Hispanic/Latino) heritage.

As for religion, Padilla has not publicly discussed his faith, spirituality, or religious beliefs. However, given his African American and Mexican American roots, it’s possible that he has cultural ties to Christianity, which is prevalent in both communities. Still, without any official confirmation from the fighter himself, his spiritual beliefs remain a private aspect of his life. What’s known, however, is his MMA career.

MMA Career Start and Journey to UFC

Chris ‘Taco’ Padilla began his MMA career in 2013, like many other aspiring fighters. He already had 6 amateur fights under his belt, which he won, showcasing a mix of striking power and grappling skill. He turned professional in March 2014 and quickly made waves in regional circuits like Xplode Fight Series. During this time, his aggressive style and finishing instincts earned him multiple first-round knockouts and submissions.

Over time, he continued to evolve, competing under promotions like RFA, Bellator, and Up Next Fighting, where he refined his all-around game. By 2024, the UFC had taken notice of the now-30-year-old fighter, and he made his UFC debut in April 2024 against James Llontop. He proceeded to defeat Zhu Rong and Jai Herbert in the next few months, leading up to his next fight this Saturday night against Ismael Bonfim.

His current MMA record is 16-6-0, and 3-0 in the UFC.

Having said that, this is just the beginning for Chris Padilla and his rise in the UFC. Tonight’s fight will be a stepping stone for Padilla, which will dictate his future in MMA and UFC. Do you think he can beat Bonfim?