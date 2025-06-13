Where Is Jose Ochoa From? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

Boasting a professional record of 7-1, Jose Ochoa is gearing up for his second UFC appearance against seasoned flyweight Cody Durden. After racking up seven straight wins on the regional scene, ‘Kalzifer’ earned his shot in the big leagues. However, his promotional debut didn’t go as planned, as he fell short against Lone’er Kavanagh via decision, marking his first career loss. Now, Ochoa looks to bounce back and prove he belongs on MMA’s biggest stage.

Aiming for his maiden promotional win, ‘Kalzifer’ will embrace the Octagon at UFC Atlanta this weekend. And even though his debut against Kavanagh was a losing effort, the MMA community is curious about his background ahead of his return. If you’re in the same boat, let us help you.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Jose Ochoa’s ethnicity and nationality?

Born and brought up in Moyobamba, San Martin, Peru, Jose Ochoa is one of the fresher talents of the promotion. The South American fighter has been on a quest to represent his nation within the Octagon and he takes pride in his city. Unlike many UFC fighters who relocate to the USA completely, Ochoa has been living in his country to make ends meet.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Ochoa (@joseochoa.mma) Expand Post

When asked about his hobbies and family at the UFC interview, Ochoa stated, “My hobby is to watch documentaries of different things to know about many different topics. I have a 2-year-old daughter, and her name is Emily; she and my wife live in Peru, and I see them after each fight.” As for his family, his father still lives in Moyobamba, the city where he was born and lived all his adolescence. Interestingly, he is also the first MMA fighter from Moyobamba.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before stepping into the UFC Octagon, Ochoa honed his skills in various local promotions such as Fusion Fighting Championship, Iquitos Combat Championship, Combate Global, Ultimate Warrior Challenge Mexico, Bison Kombat, and Legacy Fighting Alliance. Being the youngest of three siblings, he got the opportunity to chase his dreams in the USA, and it is certainly paying off. Well, now that we know about his background, let’s have a look at his religious side.

Which religion does Jose Ochoa follow?

Is Jose Ochoa religious? Well, the fighter has never publicly revealed his religious beliefs. However, given that he is based in Peru and has a Spanish surname, it is likely that he follows Roman Catholicism, which is the predominant religion in the country. Riding a one-fight losing streak, Ochoa was broken after his UFC debut loss, but this time, he is expecting to come back with a bang.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While having a conversation with Hablemos MMA, Ochoa said, “The truth is that the loss was very tough to deal with. It was my first loss, and it happened in the UFC. I took it calmly, but I did cry a lot, and then I just focused on what I need to improve, and I’m going to show everything I worked in my camp this Saturday against Cody Durden.”

When asked whether he was under any pressure, he said, “No, it doesn’t pressure me.”It actually gives me confidence. It gives me more confidence because it got me to work on what I needed to work, and I’m going to do what’s needed to get the victory this time around. The Peruvian fighter holds a 100% finishing rate and was riding a wave of victories before his recent defeat. His upcoming battle will be crucial in determining his future within the promotion, as ‘Kalzifer’ prepares to deliver a standout performance.