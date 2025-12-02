Where Is Mairon Santos From? UFC Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

UFC’s undefeated Mairon Santos is doing everything he can to make sure his next walk to the Octagon ends in celebration. In fact, he recently made a major change in his training—leaving Xtreme Couture to join The Fighting Nerds, home to rising contenders like Caio Borralho, Carlos Prates, and Jean Silva. His next opponent?

Tajikistani featherweight Muhammad Naimov. But Mairon Santos says the switch wasn’t just about better training or a stronger team. According to him, becoming a father changed his priorities. The move allows him to stay closer to his family—and closer to his own people. Which leads to the big question: where exactly is Mairon Santos from?

Where was Mairon Santos born? His Brazilian origins

Mairon Santos was born on June 10, 2000, in São João de Meriti, a working-class city in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The country, of course, is known for producing some exceptional fighters, and ‘The Legend’ was no different. Though not as widely recognized as Rio’s iconic beaches or bustling tourist districts, São João de Meriti represents a very real side of Brazilian life.

Think crowded neighborhoods, modest resources, and a constant push to find opportunity wherever it appears. This environment shaped Santos from a young age, grounding him in resilience and a strong work ethic long before he ever set foot in a professional gym. Like many aspiring Brazilian fighters, Santos had no clear path laid out for him. Instead, his foundation was built in local gyms and regional shows.

His early journey through Brazil’s regional MMA scene taught him toughness, discipline, and humility—qualities that later carried him to larger promotions like LFA and UFC.

What is Mairon Santos’ ethnicity?

While Santos has not explicitly discussed his ethnicity, São João de Meriti is known for its diverse population made up of various ethnic backgrounds. Based on the region’s demographic makeup, it is highly likely that he has mixed ancestry typical of many Brazilians. The area also includes significant Black and White populations. However, Santos has not confirmed any specific details about his heritage.

As for his religion, there is no publicly available information regarding Santos’ personal beliefs. Brazil itself is home to a wide spectrum of religious practices, though Christianity—particularly Catholicism and Evangelical denominations—remains the most widely followed. Whether Santos identifies with any of these faiths, or another belief system entirely, has not been publicly disclosed.

Anyway, when Mairon Santos enters the Octagon on Saturday night, support will be pouring in from Brazil. Do you think he can overcome the challenge ahead?