Where Is Mansur Abdul-Malik From? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

With UFC Atlanta just moments away, all eyes are on undefeated middleweight prospect Mansur Abdul-Malik as he prepares to collide with UFC standout Cody Brundage. Both fighters have everything to gain. Malik aims to cement his status as a rising force in the division, while Brundage looks to claw his way back into the contender conversation.

The two are surely looking forward to the match as a chance to prove their worth inside the Octagon. As the undefeated prospect prepares to make his entrance at State Farm Arena, the MMA community is curious about his background, including his religious identity. So, ahead of the fight, let’s take a closer look at Mansur Abdul-Malik.

What is Mansur Abdul-Malik’s ethnicity and nationality?

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States, Abdul-Malik’s full name is Yasin Mansur Ibn Abdul‑Malik. So, is he American? Well, he certainly is, but his ethnicity is goes beyond the red, white, and blue. A closer look at the origin of his full name indicates that the fighter might have Arabian or Afghan roots, but until the UFC star confirms anything himself, we can only play the guessing game. But on the list of things we do know is that he attended the University of Maryland for his education, and that his true passion always lay in becoming a fighter.

Malik was just six when he was introduced to martial arts. He practiced jiu-jitsu in his free time. However, it was during his middle school days when the fighter discovered that he resonated with wrestling much more than jiu-jitsu. His passion and hard work for the spot helped him capture the attention of his coaches, who soon after decided that it was time for the young star to compete at the University of Maryland. Well, now that we know about his background and ethnicity, let’s have a look at his religion.

Which religion does Mansur Abdul-Malik follow?

Mansur Abdul-Malik has never openly acknowledged his religious beliefs in public, but a closer look at his life suggests that the Malik might be an ardent follower of Islam. His full name holds deep significance in the history of Islam as the term ‘Ibn’ means ‘Son of’, which is a commonly used term in Arabian nations as well as in muslim communities. In addition to that, a closer look at his Instagram handle further strengthens this assumption.

While having a conversation with MMA Junkie, Abdul-Malik highlighted, “There’s no other place I want to be. There’s literally no other place I’d want to be than worshipping God and just being peaceful and make my family happy. Other than that, there’s no other place I’d want to be. I just love it so much in there. I just feel like my mind is emptied in there.”

As he prepares to face arguably the biggest fight of his career, Mansur Abdul-Malik will be looking to make sure he gets his victory and makes his presence known in the middleweight rankings.