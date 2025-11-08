Where Is Matt Schnell From? All About UFC Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

With a professional MMA record of 17-9, Matt Schnell lives up to his moniker of ‘Danger’ every time he steps into the Octagon! And now, at 35, the UFC veteran is gearing up for yet another war, this time against Joseph Morales at UFC Vegas 111. Born and raised in Amory, Mississippi, and now calling Shreveport, Louisiana home, Schnell has always worn his Southern roots like armor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But who is the man behind the fighter? What shaped him before the bright lights and the bruises? As he prepares to make the walk to the Octagon in the UFC Apex, let’s take a look at his faith, family, and the road his fighting career has taken so far!

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Schnell’s Nationality and Family Background

Matt Schnell is proudly American. Born on January 15, 1990, in the small town of Amory, Mississippi, he represents that quiet Southern toughness that doesn’t need to shout to be heard. These days, he resides in Shreveport, Louisiana.

There’s not much known about his religion, and that’s intentional. Schnell prefers to keep that part of his life private. But what is clear is that family runs deep in his story. His late mother, Vertie Hebert, was one of his biggest fans. In 2022, Schnell stated in an interview, “She loved when I’d set a place on fire, my mom would typically be the first person I’d talk to out of the cage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Davies (@mattdaviesphotography) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Her passing at 57, right before his 10 UFC fight, left a mark that went beyond the sport and deeply impacted ‘Danger’ and his siblings, Danny and Brianne. As such, fighting for Schnell became more than a career. It became a tribute. But how did he find himself in the world of mixed martial arts?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Early Life and MMA Career Beginnings

Before the UFC and before ‘Danger’ became a name fight fans knew, Matt Schnell was just another kid looking for direction after high school. “I started training the same summer I graduated,” he shared with UFC.com. “I wanted to find something fun to do after my high school athletic career.”

That search led him into a world that would soon become his life. Schnell first appeared on the radar through MTV’s 2012 reality series Caged, a show that followed small-town fighters in Louisiana trying to make it big. Among all the hopefuls, Schnell stood out.

From there, his path was anything but easy. Schnell earned his stripes the old-fashioned way, through regional promotions and championship grit. He became a Legacy FC Champion, proving that he wasn’t just another reality TV story. He was the real deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the UFC came calling, Matt Schnell jumped in through The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions (2016), joining Team Henry Cejudo. On the show, he won his first bout via triangle choke but fell short in the quarterfinals. That loss didn’t stop him. He soon earned his UFC contract and made his debut against Rob Font.

The result? A tough first-round loss. But for Schnell, every defeat was just a spark. He went on to rack up key wins over names like Su Mudaerji, Tyson Nam, and Jordan Espinosa, earning a reputation for his slick submissions. As he shared in his UFC.com Q&A, “This is a dream being realized. I’ve done everything in my power to get myself here. I look forward to being part of this company for years to come.”

That dream hit a pause in 2024, after a tough loss to Cody Durden. Laying his gloves in the center of the Octagon, Schnell hinted at retirement. But fighters like him don’t walk away easily. In April 2025, just months later, he returned and won. Beating Jimmy Flick by unanimous decision, he reminded everyone that ‘Danger’ still had plenty left in the tank.

ADVERTISEMENT

From working as a TKD school teacher to holding belts in karate and jiu-jitsu, Matt Schnell’s journey has been built on versatility and resilience. He’s won Louisiana State and Mid-South Golden Gloves titles and earned the respect of every man who’s shared the cage with him!