What Is Maycee Barber’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

UFC Seattle brings a high-stakes rematch between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso. For Barber, it’s a direct route back into title contention. Ranked #5 in the UFC women’s flyweight division and sitting at #15 in the pound-for-pound list as of late 2025, she has quietly rebuilt her run with consistency.

But as the rematch looms, the questions go beyond striking exchanges and takedown defense. Who is Maycee Barber outside the Octagon? Where does she come from, and what shapes her mindset heading into moments like this? Without further ado, let’s dive in!

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What is Maycee Barber’s ethnicity and nationality?

Maycee Barber is as American as they come—born and bred in Greeley, Colorado, where wide-open skies and hard work go hand in hand. She is an American citizen and is proud to represent the United States every time she enters the Octagon. But her story is more than just red, white, and blue; it is founded on something much more personal.

Her parents, Bucky and Maryanne Barber, were the first to place gloves on her small hands. In the Barber household, it wasn’t just encouraged; it was a way of life. Bucky and Maryanne ensured that all six of their children understood how to defend themselves. Maycee, the second-oldest, was a natural. She was in a gi before she was out of kindergarten, and by the age of 13, she was licensed to teach adult classes at her family’s martial arts academy in Fort Collins.

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However, for her, this was more than a hobby; it was a calling. When she was 13 or 14, she told her parents clearly that she wanted to be a professional fighter. While that kind of news would make most parents panic, Bucky and Maryanne decided they weren’t going to stand in her way. If she were serious, they would go all-in.

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They packed their bags and flew across the country, training at the top gyms in the game—Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male in California, Jackson Wink in New Mexico, and everywhere in between. It wasn’t easy, but to them, it was simple: if this was her dream, they were going to assist her to become so skilled that she would take less damage in the long term. And as we all know now, they surely succeeded.

Is Maycee Barber Christian?

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Maycee Barber does not flaunt her faith, but it is undeniably present—quiet, steady, and strong. She was raised as a Christian in a close-knit family in Colorado, and her faith has accompanied her throughout her life. While she has never been one to preach or post Bible verses on a daily basis, there are small occasions that show her beliefs.

One such moment occurred when she posted a photo with “Joshua 1:9” written on her wrist with a marker. The verse says, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” It’s the kind of motivation that hits home when you know you’re going to enter into a cage with someone trying to knock your lights out.

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As we said, her faith isn’t loud, but it’s real. It is evident in her discipline, resilience, and how she carries herself, win or lose. Maycee’s belief stems from more than just training camps and fight night traditions. It is deeper, linked to her family, upbringing, and the sense of purpose that has led her from the mat in Fort Collins to the biggest stages in MMA.