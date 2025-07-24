Where Is Mohammad Yahya From? Ethnicity, Nationality & Background

Robert Whittaker and Reinier De Ridder are all set to make some massive moves at UFC Abu Dhabi. But there’s one more fighter who has caught the attention of the fighting community. Even though he’s had two fights in the UFC and lost both of them, with the last one being a loss via a first-round KO, he’s still a celebrated figure in his country. We’re indeed talking about Mohammad Yahya.

Known for his explosive style and relentless striking skills, UFC Abu Dhabi might just be the spot for Yahya to finally put a win in his UFC record. And as the fight night approaches, fans are eager to learn more about the fighter’s early life and unique path to MMA glory. So, without any further ado, let’s learn about Mohammad Yahya’s ethnic background.

What is Mohammad Yahya’s ethnicity and nationality?

The UFC lightweight contender was born on May 23, 1994, in the United Arab Emirates. Fighting out of Dubai, Yahya has amassed a professional MMA record of 12 wins and 5 defeats, out of which 7 of his wins came via KO/TKO, and another 2 by submissions. And as the first Emirati in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he has a lot on his shoulders. During a conversation with the UFC, ‘The UAE Warrior’ said, “Love the beach, my family are everything, my country and culture. I’m a very laid-back person. I enjoy relaxing with good people. I’m proud to be the first Emirati in UFC history and hope my inclusion will help inspire the next generation in the UAE.”

He has already proven himself by becoming a champion at Dubai Fight 2017, defeating his opponent within the first round with an RNC. Later on, he joined the UAE Warriors and became the lightweight champion with two successful title defenses. But in 2023, he had his dream fulfilled and got the chance to fight in the Octagon.

Talking to Gulf Business about his UFC debut, Yahya said, “Alhamdulillah, it’s been a long road. I’ve signed with the UFC. It’s been a dream since I was 14, and I just got to show that dreams do come true, but with a lot of hard work. Now it’s time not to win, but to be out on the best performance I’ve ever had. This fight is not just for the UAE but for the whole Arab region.”

However, his debut fight at UFC 294 against Trevor Peek resulted in a loss for him via a unanimous decision. Later, when he battled Kaue Fernandes in 2024, Yahya got KOed within the first round. No doubt, UFC Abu Dhabi is his chance to finally open the win bank in the UFC. But for now, let’s take a look at his early life.

Mohammad Yahya’s early life and background

During the conversation with Gulf Business, Yahya revealed, “Growing up, I wasn’t into academics and didn’t like school. One way to escape was to watch UFC on TV; it inspired me. I decided to pursue it and started training in boxing and MMA, despite the lack of facilities at the time in the UAE. Since I was dedicated to the sport. I moved to the UK for training and had many kickboxing and MMA fights there before joining the UFC.”

The rising lightweight MMA star began his combat journey at just 14, back when MMA was still relatively unknown in the UAE. Starting with a foundation in kickboxing, he competed in over 30 amateur bouts, honing his striking skills.

Right now, Mohammad Yahya is set to fight Steven Nguyen at UFC Abu Dhabi. The question that remains is, will he finally claim a victory in the UFC on July 26? We’ll find that outcome Saturday night. Until then, you can drop by the comments and share your predictions.