Where Is Nazim Sadykhov From? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

Carrying a professional record of 10 wins and one loss, Nazim Sadykhov will be coming back inside the Octagon at UFC Baku to take on Nikolas Motta. Riding a 10-fight win streak, the surging lightweight known as ‘Black Wolf’ has already racked up three victories in the UFC. His most recent triumph came against Ismael Bonfim via doctor stoppage at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues. Now, with the roar, Sadykhov aims to make a statement and add another win to his streak at UFC Baku.

What about his opponent? Well, Motta is riding a two-fight winning streak and is more than motivated enough to prove his mettle against Sadykhov, who is riding a 10-fight winning streak. With hopes of victories, both fighters are prepping before the final showdown. The MMA community, on the other hand, has grown curious about ‘Black Wolf’s identity. Well, ahead of his fight, let’s have a look at his background. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

What is Nazim Sadykhov’s ethnicity & nationality?

Hailing from a country rich in cultural and historical diversity, Nazim Sadykhov was born in Azerbaijan; however, his parents migrated to the USA when he was just seven for a better life, and since then, he has been living in Brooklyn. Fighting out of Brooklyn, New York, Nazim Sadykhov has spent most of his life on American soil, and it’s undeniable that he holds American citizenship.

A post shared by Nazim Sadykhov (@naz_mma)

Talking about his country, the 10-1 fighter emphasized, “It’s the homeland. I love Azerbaijan. I love my culture, I love my roots. I didn’t grow up in the country; I am a Brooklyn guy, but I never forget where I came from. I never forget my lineage, my parents, my grandparents. I never forget my bloodline. My bloodline is from Azerbaijan, I genuinely love Azerbaijan just because, just because I’m Azerbaijani.”

Time and time again, ‘Black Wolf’ has expressed that he takes immense pride in representatin both the United States as well as his hime country Azerbaijan on the biggest MMA stage, ““I’m representing a nation. I represent New York as well. I’ve seen some feedback that like well, if you like Azerbaijan so much, go back. Don’t say that. I love Brooklyn. I love New York. I love America,” said Sadykhov. Well, now that we know about his nationality as well as ethnicity, let’s have a closer look at his religious values.

Which religion does Nazim Sadykhov follow?

Is he religious? Well, the fighter never publicly revealed his religious affiliation; however, a closer look at his Instagram handle, as well as demographics and geographical background, gives us ample proof that the fighter follows Islam. On his Instagram handle, the fighter has shared some posts wishing Eid to his fellow muslims. In addition to that, he has made several posts about Islamic festivals as well.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan, with a population of 10.4 million people, is mostly muslim. As per the last population report, at least 97% of the population follows Islam. In addition to these facts, his name is also quite common in the Islamic world. Well, as the fighter prepares for his battle in his hometown, we might witness another victory for him as he might push past his limits to get another victory under his name.