Where Is Rizvan Kuniev From? Is He Related to Khabib Nurmagomedov? Ethnicity, Nationality, and Religion

Rizvan Kuniev may be a newcomer to the UFC from the PFL, but his name is already echoing through the heavyweight division. Why? Because he’s stepping into the Octagon with a top-tier challenge in Curtis Blaydes as the Octagon heads to Baku, Azerbaijan, and he’s doing it with the pride of an entire region on his shoulders.

But who is Kuniev beyond the gloves? Where is he from? What does he believe in? And perhaps the most common question of all is whether he is related to another Dagestani legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov? Let’s break it down.

What is Rizvan Kuniev’s ethnicity & nationality?

Rizvan Kuniev was born on March 10, 1992, in Russia and proudly fights out of Dagestan, a republic located in the rugged mountains of southern Russia along the Caspian Sea. Ethnically, Kuniev is Dagestani, which places him among the many ethnic groups in the region, including Avars, Dargins, Lezgins, Laks, and more.

In an interview at the media day before UFC Baku, Kuniev shared, “Being from Dagestan, and representing that region, I understand how much pressure is on me. I feel that pressure and I think I will do whatever I can to show myself and prove myself in the promotion, to continue the legacy of Dagestani fighters.”

While Kuniev hasn’t publicly identified his specific ethnic background within Dagestan, his roots run deep in a region known for producing combat sports elites. Names like Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov, and light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev are a testament to the region’s dominance in the world of MMA.

The 33-year-old heavyweight has represented his region proudly on global stages such as the PFL and now the UFC, carrying both the flag and the fighting spirit of his homeland. So, that brings us to the next question: what faith guides him on his journey?

Which religion does Rizvan Kuniev follow?

Kuniev hasn’t made any public statements confirming his religious beliefs. However, much like many fighters from Dagestan, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, it’s widely believed that he practices Islam, most likely Sunni Islam.

Why? First, Dagestan is a predominantly Muslim region where faith plays a major role in both daily life and athletic discipline. Second, his name “Rizvan” is a traditional Muslim name, which further supports this conclusion.

During interviews, Kuniev often speaks with a tone of gratitude and humility, sometimes referencing divine help as he confessed during the UFC Baku media day, “I think that this Saturday with God’s help, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to finish the fight early so he knows what I mean.”

That kind of language, common among Dagestani Muslim fighters, aligns with values of faith, purpose, and discipline. But is he actually a member of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family?

Are Rizvan Kuniev and Khabib Nurmagomedov related?

As per information available online, Rizvan Kuniev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are not related to one another. But they do share a connection. Kuniev has competed under Eagle FC, a promotion owned by Nurmagomedov himself. In fact, he held the heavyweight title there before vacating it in 2022 to join the PFL.

Their shared Dagestani heritage, values, and fighting philosophy have naturally drawn comparisons between the two. And Kuniev embraced that pressure in his recent interview, where he stated, “We have legends in the sport such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, they’re lightweight champions that left a huge legacy behind themselves.”

In the end, Rizvan Kuniev isn’t just another name joining the UFC roster; he’s a product of one of the most respected fighting cultures in the world. His nationality is Russian, his roots are Dagestani, and while he’s not related to Khabib Nurmagomedov, their shared background links them in spirit.

As Kuniev prepares to make his Octagon debut in Baku, just a few hours from his hometown, the question becomes, will he be able to bring Dagestani dominance to the UFC’s heavyweight division against the number 5-ranked Curtis Blaydes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!