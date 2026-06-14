Where To Watch UFC White House? Date, Time, Livestream, and Card Details for Freedom 250

Last year, Donald Trump voluntarily floated the idea of a UFC event at the White House to celebrate the US’ 250th anniversary. Once Dana White heard about it and the people around the President confirmed he wasn’t joking, it was off to the races. Months of planning and hard work later, we’re hours away from seeing it come to life in full glory. Come fight night, some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and many others, will collide inside a makeshift arena on the South Lawn, entertaining viewers around the world. But that raises an important question: where can fans actually watch these fights?

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In that case, before UFC Freedom 250 hits the screens, let’s take a look at how and where to watch the historic spectacle.

UFC White House viewing guide: Where and how to watch and stream the historic event?

For the next 7 years, Paramount+ is the primary home of UFC programming in the United States. Under the promotion’s new broadcast agreement, all 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights, a total of 43 events, will stream on the media platform until 2033. As such, the UFC White House card will also air on Paramount+.

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Well, the June 14th spectacle does not require fans to purchase a separate PPV package. Instead, viewers only need an active Paramount+ subscription to access the marquee event. Currently, Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers: Paramount+ Essential at $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually, and Paramount+ Premium at $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually, and fans can watch the fights on either of the packages.

However, many fans wondered whether the historic White House card would also be shown on CBS as per their existing deal with Paramount. Dana White quickly shut down that possibility while speaking to reporters during a recent media scrum.

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“Yeah, no. No,” White said. “We were talking, no. Because there’s only X number of fights and it starts from the first one. We start at the beginning of time, and like the Mexican Independence Day fight that we did, we’re going to tell the story of America from the first fight to the last. So no, they’ll all be on Paramount+.”

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While American viewers can watch the event through Paramount+, the situation is different for other countries. Outside the United States, many countries will continue to receive UFC Freedom 250 through their existing broadcast partners, with several regions still operating under the pay-per-view model.

In Canada, the event will be available through Sportsnet on pay-per-view, though it will change in 2027. Similarly, Australian fans will need to purchase the card through Foxtel and Kayo Sports. In New Zealand, however, viewers can watch the event through TVNZ+ Event Pass and Sky NZ via Sky Box. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom can tune in through TNT Sports.

As for the remaining international countries, UFC Freedom 250 will be aired through the promotion’s respective regional broadcast partners, depending on the country.

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What time does the White House event start?

As per the UFC’s website, the UFC White House card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night. So, US fans can tune in at that time. However, the timings are different for other countries.

Because Canada has multiple time zones, the exact start time will vary depending on the respective provinces. But, for viewers in the Atlantic Time Zone, the card is expected to begin at approximately 9:00 p.m.

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For fans in the United Kingdom, the UFC White House event will be underway during the early hours of Monday, June 15, with the main card beginning at 1:00 a.m. BST.

Also, viewers across eastern Australia can expect the card to start at 10:00 a.m. AEST on Monday, June 15. With that, the excitement around the UFC Freedom 250 card is already high, with only a few hours remaining for the showdown.