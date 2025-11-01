Themba Gorimbo’s Zimbabwe Flag Fight: From South African to Zimbabwean Flag in UFC

What unites all UFC fighters, including welterweight star Themba Gorimbo? It’s the honor of carrying their country’s flag. Whether a prelims fighter, a main-card competitor, ranked or unranked, every athlete gets the chance to showcase their national pride on the world’s biggest combat sports stage, a perk that goes beyond bragging rights.

Yet, representing your country in the UFC isn’t always straightforward. Welterweight star Themba Gorimbo initially walked out under the South African flag but later switched to the Zimbabwean flag, leaving fans curious about which nation he truly represents. Here’s the story behind his decision.

Which flag does Themba Gorimbo represent in UFC? Zimbabwe vs South Africa

The UFC has earned its reputation as the world’s premier fight promotion, a global stage where fighters from every corner aspire to compete. A key part of that honor is representing the country where a fighter was born and raised, and for Themba Gorimbo, that country is Zimbabwe.

Born in January 1991, ‘The Answer’ now proudly showcases the vibrant five-colored Zimbabwean flag in his UFC appearances. He began carrying the flag in April 2024, displaying it on his fight gear after receiving official approval from Zimbabwean authorities.

Why couldn’t Themba Gorimbo use the Zimbabwe flag initially?

Unlike South Africa, Zimbabwe enforces strict rules on the use of national symbols and emblems to prevent exploitation. Therefore, athletes in the country must secure government approval to represent Zimbabwe’s vibrant five-colored flag in sporting events. The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hold this authority.

Consequently, ahead of his May 2024 bout against Ramiz Brahimaj, Themba Gorimbo had not yet obtained this permission.

How Themba Gorimbo got permission from Zimbabwe SRC to use his country’s flag

Themba Gorimbo first asked the authorities for approval through the usual channels, but they denied his request. Frustrated, the Zimbabwe-born fighter launched a public campaign, taking to social media to call out Zimbabwe’s SRC for withholding permission. The move struck a chord with his compatriots, and with mounting public support, the SRC eventually relented, allowing him to feature the Zimbabwean flag on his gear.

“I am truly grateful and happy that my voice has been heard and that I get to have my country’s flag on my fight kit going forward. This is big. As a UFC athlete, it feels amazing to see your country’s flag on your fighting gear. This is part of the story and history. Thank you to everyone who played a part,” Gorimbo wrote on social media, thanking the fans who joined him in this campaign.

Interestingly, Themba Gorimbo is also the first UFC fighter from Zimbabwe. However, this raises the question: why did he initially choose to fight under the South African flag?

Why did Themba Gorimbo fight under South Africa’s flag before?

By the age of thirteen, Themba Gorimbo had lost both his parents. Left alone to care for his younger brother, ‘The Truth’ dropped out of school and started working in illegal diamond mines. However, the harsh realities of that life eventually pushed him to seek a new path. As a result, he fled to South Africa, where he discovered MMA and fell in love with the sport.

There, he began his MMA career and still holds South African nationality. Eventually, his dedication and talent carried him to the United States, where he ultimately reached the UFC. Even though he holds another nationality, ‘The Answer’ continues to support his home country, Zimbabwe, by helping improve the lives of children and giving them the opportunities he never had.