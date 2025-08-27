“Whining All the Time”: Joe Rogan Gets Next Guest Demand as New JRE Episode Leaves Fans Divided

Joe Rogan‘s latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (#2370) featuring comedian and libertarian commentator Dave Smith has caused quite a stir online. Smith, known for his sharp political humor and regular appearances on Rogan’s podcast, returned with his brand of wit and sarcasm, but fans were surely divided. Some welcomed his return, some dismissed him entirely, while others demanded a much-awaited reunion.

Many people were ecstatic just hearing the announcement. One fan joked, “I have never BEAN to a JRE episode drop quicker than this one,” poking fun at Smith’s habit of overusing the word “been.” Another stated, “Automatic like for any JRE episode with Dave Smith!!” while others kept it simple: “You had me at Dave Smith,” and “Dave Smith. What else do you need on a Tuesday?”

Well, it seems like for some fans, Smith is clearly a must-listen guest for some members of the crowd. However, the opposite side of the internet was less generous. Some flatly rejected his style, with one critic noting, “Whining all the time. Never has a legit solution.” Another clearly stated, “Dave Smith is actually ill-informed.”

A much harsher critic concluded, “Let’s face it. Doug doesn’t know anything.” For some viewers, Smith’s political commentary was more exhausting than informative, so his reappearance was less than welcome. Amid the divide between the fans in favor of and against Dave Smith, a third wave of emotions emerged: requests for Joe Rogan to reunite with an old friend and past guest, Ron Paul.

“Why the hell hasn’t Joe brought Ron Paul on? I believe Dave Smith would agree that without Dr. Paul, there is no Dave. The man is 90 years old and still as articulate as ever,” one fan argued. Others responded with “Next Ron Paul on the podcast, please!!!” and “Dave Smith is cool, but we want Ron Paul next.” For longtime Rogan listeners, the Ron Paul connection runs deep, so it is no wonder they wanted him to be a part of Rogan’s episode 2370 of the podcast.

via Imago Credits: Imago

The retired US congressman and libertarian icon first rose to prominence among young fans after the JRE host endorsed him during the 2011 Republican primaries, notably stating that Paul was “the only guy who is saying anything that makes any sense whatsoever.” Their previous discussions on politics, liberty, and government critique are among the show’s most popular episodes.

With Paul being 90 and still active through speeches and writing, fans view a possible reunion as both urgent and historic—one that would return to the roots of Joe Rogan‘s politically charged discussions. After all, he would surely need some boost, as another politically active podcast is rivaling the Joe Rogan Experience.

Is Joe Rogan’s podcasting game under threat by MeidasTouch?

If Joe Rogan’s fans are debating whether Dave Smith or Ron Paul should be his next guest, another conversation is taking place outside the JRE bubble: whether Rogan’s grip on podcasting is still as ironclad as it once was. That question has surfaced largely as a result of a fast-rising competitor: MeidasTouch, the media empire headed by Ben Meiselas and his brothers, which has occasionally pushed Rogan out of the YouTube podcast charts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The MeidasTouch playbook is much different from Rogan’s long-form talks. Instead of three-hour sit-downs, Ben Meiselas creates a steady stream of rapid-fire videos dissecting the day’s biggest stories. Fans, known as the Meidas Mighty, have rewarded the grind with almost 300 million monthly views on YouTube, putting the operation in the same digital league as Fox News and MSNBC.

While Joe Rogan dominates the space on YouTube with almost 20 million subscribers, MeidasTouch’s ability to attract 5 million of its own and, at times, briefly dethrone Rogan has fueled comparisons that surely would make the JRE host take note. After all, in an age where audiences are splintering and algorithms decide visibility, even podcasting’s most untouchable figure isn’t immune to challengers. So, do you think Rogan would bring Ron Paul to give his podcast a boost? Let us know in the comments.