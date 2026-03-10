“White House Card Sucks”: Ronda Rousey Trolls UFC After Francis Ngannou’s Addition to Gina Carano Netflix Card

Ronda Rousey has never been shy about speaking her mind, especially when the UFC is involved. Now the former women’s bantamweight champion has stirred the pot again, this time while promoting her long-awaited return to combat sports. Rousey will headline Most Valuable Promotions’ first MMA card on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, where she faces fellow trailblazer Gina Carano.

But the real spark came when another major name was added to that event. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is now scheduled to face Philipe Lins on the same card. With that, ‘Rowdy’ used the announcement not only to promote the show but also to take a direct jab at her former employer.

“#NgannouVsLins joins #RouseyVsCarano on @Netflix May 16th!” Rousey wrote on X. “How’s THAT for a bamf laden double headliner? That’s what happens when you put fighters and fans ahead of shareholders @MostVpromotions P.S. @ufc’s White House card sucks.”

The UFC revealed the lineup for its Freedom 250 card during the UFC 326 broadcast, a historic show planned for June 14 on the White House grounds. The six-fight event features two title bouts, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt. While the card has generated excitement in some circles, fan reactions have been mixed, something Rousey clearly noticed.

Her own event, meanwhile, carries plenty of intrigue. The bout between Rousey and Carano has been discussed for years. Both women were pioneers of women’s MMA during the sport’s earlier era, but they never fought during their primes. Now, nearly a decade after Rousey’s last MMA appearance, the matchup finally becomes a reality.

Adding Francis Ngannou to the same card only increases the stakes. The former UFC heavyweight champion hasn’t fought in MMA since October 2024, when he knocked out Renan Ferreira to win the PFL Super Fights title. Since leaving the UFC in 2023, Ngannou has split his career between boxing and MMA, even pushing Tyson Fury to a close decision in a crossover bout that shocked the combat sports world. His return against Lins, a former PFL heavyweight tournament champion and UFC veteran, brings another major name to the Netflix broadcast.

The streaming element is significant, too. Netflix will air the event, marking one of the first times a global streaming giant has hosted a major MMA card outside the traditional promotional ecosystem. Interestingly, reports indicate that Netflix previously explored a potential partnership with the UFC before the promotion signed its $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount.

Ronda Rousey’s criticism also ties into a longer-running dispute with the UFC over finances. According to the former champion, she originally pitched the Carano fight to the promotion but walked away when contract terms changed following the company’s broadcast shift. Without pay-per-view revenue attached to the deal anymore, she argued the numbers simply didn’t make sense.

That decision ultimately led her to MVP and now to a fight that is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about and speculated upon bouts in MMA this year.

Matt Serra predicts Ronda Rousey to win via her signature move against Gina Carano

While the fight announcement triggered headlines and debate across the MMA world, it also sparked curiosity about what might actually happen inside the cage. After all, both Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are stepping back into competition after long absences. Rousey hasn’t fought since her 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, while Carano’s last bout dates all the way back to 2009, when she faced Cris Cyborg in Strikeforce.

That kind of layoff raises obvious questions. Can fighters return after years away and still perform at a high level? Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra believes the answer might be yes, at least in this particular matchup.

“They’re still young enough. You know what I mean? And you talk about, you know, neither took damage,” Serra said on his YouTube channel, “I mean, Ronda’s been doing the wrestling which could do damage on you, but as far as blows to the head and stuff, they’re coming off the couch fresh.”

Where the former champion sees a clear edge, however, is in Rousey’s grappling. During her UFC title run, ‘Rowdy’ finished eight straight opponents by armbar, often ending fights in the first round. “First-round submission, Ronda Rousey. I’m going to say arm lock.” Serra predicted.

Ultimately, the buildup may be just as significant as the fight itself. After all, Ronda Rousey’s social media comments have already added another layer to the conversation around the UFC’s White House card and the broader competition emerging in the combat sports industry.