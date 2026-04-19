White House Fighter Among Six Suspended After UFC 327

UFC 327 delivered fireworks inside the cage, but the aftermath paints a totally different story. Several fighters have been given medical suspensions, including fighters who were expected to play a role in upcoming significant events such as the historic UFC White House card.

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According to Florida Athletic Commission executive director Tim Shipman, six main card fighters have been placed on indefinite medical suspension following the event. Carlos Ulberg, Jiri Prochazka, Johnny Walker, Dominick Reyes, Curtis Blaydes, and Azamat Murzakanov are among those who highlight how punishing the night truly was.

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Indefinite suspensions have no set return date; thus, each fighter must obtain full medical clearance before returning to combat. However, not everyone on the card is facing the same uncertainty. Josh Hokit, who was a part of one of the night’s most intense fights, received a 45-day suspension, which is significantly shorter compared to the rest.

That detail becomes crucial given his expected involvement in the upcoming White House event, as MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter revealed.

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“Hokit suspended 45 days,” he wrote on X. “Good to go for White House card from a commission standpoint.”

However, the fighter himself didn’t waste time responding to the tweet, adding that the layoff is something he is being forced to go through since he is all willing to stay active.

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“I’m ready to go tomorrow,” he wrote while retweeting Aaron Bronsteter’s original tweet.

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It’s a striking contrast. While much of the UFC 327 main card is currently facing uncertainty and recovery, one fighter is already planning ahead. And, with a historic event on the horizon, that readiness might just propel him back into the spotlight sooner than anyone expected. However, this time, he won’t have his legendary coach by his side.

Josh Hokit’s coach quits his corner for the UFC White House fight

Josh Hokit’s quick turnaround now has an unexpected twist. Just as he prepares for the biggest opportunity of his career, the heavyweight contender will be without one of MMA’s most renowned figures to guide him from cageside.

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The announcement came directly from the 28-year-old, who revealed that he is now going into the fight without legendary Greg Jackson from Albuquerque’s Jackson Wink. In fact, he will be walking in without any head coach at all, something that is almost unheard of at this level, especially for a fight of this magnitude.

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“My coach Greg Jackson will not be coaching me on the White House fight for personal reasons,” he wrote on X. “I don’t have a coach now… Will the ring girls corner me, please? Tag them for me.”

It adds an extra layer of unpredictability to an already unusual situation. From stepping into the spotlight following UFC 327 to now preparing without his primary mentor, Josh Hokit’s path to this bout hasn’t followed the usual script.

And, while his confidence remains unshaken, Jackson’s absence means that this will be more than simply a test of skill—it will also be a test of how he adapts when one of his biggest support systems isn’t there by his side.