Who Are Alexander Volkanovski’s Parents? Meet Tony Volkanovski and Mary Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is arguably one of the most consistent performers in the UFC. While the UFC featherweight division is seen as one of the exciting divisions, Volkanovski reigns as the champion. And this comes after years of dominating performances inside the Octagon. Aside from his loss to Ilia Topuria, ‘The Great’ hasn’t been defeated by anyone in the division. Now, as he gears up to defend the featherweight crown at UFC 325 this weekend against Diego Lopes, Volkanovski will surely look to cement his reign.

Amid that, when we talk about the life of a combat sports fighter, it is quite grueling and tough. It is not only about physical prowess, but also mental strength to sustain through tough regimes before fights. And for that, having a strong support system is crucial for maintaining focus and motivation. Volkanovski gets those benefits from unwavering backing from his parents. And for that, let us take a closer look at the two-time UFC featherweight champ’s family.

Who are Alexander Volkanovski’s parents?

Alexander Volkanovski was born on 29 September 1988 to Tony Volkanovski and Mary Volkanovski. According to reports online, the couple had two children, including Alexander. But the information about his siblings isn’t publicly available on the internet.

His father, Tony, was a concreter and ran his concreting business. Interestingly, before Alexander began his MMA career, he even worked at his father’s company. Also, ‘The Great’ has credited his father as a “hard-working man” who taught him the value of hard work, which helped build the strength and mental toughness needed for his fighting career.

Meanwhile, the details about his mother, Mary’s occupation is still unknown. She has only made a few public appearances with Alexander.

How did Tony Volkanovski and Mary Volkanovski meet?

Although the details about Alexander Volkanovski’s love life are available online, there is no information available about his parents’ meeting. But one thing is known that both Tony and Mary Volkanovski came from different backgrounds and ethnicities. For which, how they met may have been altogether another interesting story.

But since we do not know much about that, let us get into his parents’ ethnicity and background.

What ethnicity are Alexander Volkanovski’s parents?

Alexander Volkanovski has a mixed ethnicity, which means both of his parents come from different ancestral roots. His father, Tony, is from Yugoslavia and of Macedonian descent. Meanwhile, his mother, Mary, is from Greece. And on top of that, his nickname, ‘The Great’, is inspired by Alexander the Great’s name.

The nickname truly transcends to the UFC featherweight champion’s performance inside the octagon. Now, let us look at what his relationship with his parents looks like.

Alexander Volkanovski’s relationship with his parents

From a very young age, Alexander Volkanovski started his wrestling career. But soon he transitioned into a rugby player before ultimately switching into MMA. Now, amid this eventful journey, his father, Tony, stood as a constant supporter. Not only that, but ‘The Great’ also credited some of his strength to his ancestral roots.

“I’ve always had that drive and I’ve always had a good ‘fight IQ’. But in terms of pure strength – I honestly believe that’s just in my blood. My dad is a concreter and he and my brother have always been strong. We were the kings of arm-wrestling – we used to beat everyone! That power and strength is just built into us. My Macedonian relatives say it’s our Macedonian heritage,” said Alexander in an interview.

Additionally, ‘The Great’ also shares a playful bond with his father. As such, on a few occasions, he posts random pictures of his father on his socials. Alexander also has a beautiful family of his own, with his wife and four children. And for him, his entire family is of utmost priority.

“They’re why I do what I do. People talk about fighting to build a brand and a “legacy”. But I’d be lying if I said I’m doing this for that. I want to be successful to get those opportunities to look after my family for the rest of my life. That’s why I want to be the best,” said Alexander in the same interview.

As it stands, it can be said that Alexander and his parents are quite content with their life and happy together. With a crucial rematch against Diego Lopes coming up at UFC 325, ‘The Great’ will surely look to put out another dominating display. And his family will surely be standing in the arena to support him.