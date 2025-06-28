Who Are Charles Oliveira’s Parents? Here’s How They Supported His UFC Dreams

Charles Oliveira‘s tale has always been about grit. As he prepares to face Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317, fans witness a confident, battle-tested former champion looking to return to the top. But his path did not begin in the Octagon or on a gym mat; it began in Guarujá’s favelas, where life was far from easy.

What actually distinguishes Oliveira’s rise is not just his titles or records, but also how he overcame an unimaginable start, with two parents who sacrificed everything so their son might dream. The story of ‘Do Bronx’ is in many ways also the story of Ozana and Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All we know about Charles Oliveira’s mother and father

Charles was born to Ozana Oliveira and Francisco Antonio da Silva, two working-class parents who had little money or education but compensated with unwavering dedication. Neither of them could read or write, yet this did not deter them from fighting for a better life for their children.

AD

His parents worked various jobs, including collecting recyclables like cans and cardboard on the street to supplement their income. In a translated interview with a Brazilian source, the fighter from the favelas described how difficult things were. “A bedroom, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom… six people in just one house,” he explained.

“Many times I wanted to eat more and had nothing to eat… It was complicated.” Clothing came from donations. Food was scarce. Throughout it all, his parents ensured that their children never felt defeated. Perhaps the most moving moment occurred when ‘Do Bronx’ stated that, despite having few resources, his parents were unwavering in their support.

via Imago June 11, 2023, Vancouver, Vancouver, BC, Canada: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUN 10: Charles Oliveira prepares to fight Beneil Dariush during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on Jun 10, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver Canada – ZUMAp175 20230611_zsa_p175_038 Copyright: xTomazxJrx

“My father and mother pushed me forward,” he said. “If I told my father that I wanted to be a hockey player, he would make me become one.” Even when doctors warned that Oliveira might never walk again due to a major illness that we will talk about, Ozana remained convinced that God had different plans for her son. “They believed 100% in our dreams,” Charles explained, and it was that faith that kept him going.

Charles Oliveira’s early life and childhood

Charles Oliveira seemed to face obstacles from the minute he was born. At seven years old, he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and heart murmurs. The illness was so bad that doctors warned him he might never be able to play sports or walk again. He spent two years in a hospital bed, with his mother sleeping on the floor beside him. His father worked, his brother sold food on the street, and the family struggled to remain afloat while their youngest battled for survival. But ‘Do Bronx’ was not done.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Two months after being released from the hospital, a neighbor named Paulo introduced him to Brazilian jiu-jitsu. That single moment changed everything. Despite being advised to avoid physical activity, Oliveira immersed himself in the sport. Within weeks, he won his first white belt tournament, and a sense of purpose emerged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘙𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘥𝘦 ⚔️ (@mma_thuganish) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nonetheless, the pressure did not disappear. Oliveira recalled how his father would pretend to pay the bills so that his boys could compete. “We stayed quiet,” he said. “So I went [to the tournament] with the feeling that I had to win. I wanted to take the medal and tell my father that we had won.”

That’s the youngster who would go on to become the UFC’s all-time leader in finishes and submissions. The fighter from the Favelas rose from poverty, sickness, and uncertainty to leave a legacy, thanks to two parents who never gave up on him. Now, he will be looking forward to gifting them the lightweight title once he gets past Ilia Topuria at UFC 317!