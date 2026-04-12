Who Are Cub Swanson’s Kids? All About Royal Swanson, Saint Swanson and King Swanson

Featherweight veteran Cub Swanson is definitely blessed with a stellar MMA career. From his WEC days to the UFC, the Californian spent over two decades putting on exhilarating clashes inside the Octagon. Because of his contributions, he received a UFC Hall of Fame award as part of the 2022 modern wing. But along with an illustrious career, Cub is raising another legacy. His children.

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At UFC 327, the 44-year-old veteran will have one last scrap vs Nate Landwehr in front of a packed Kaseya Center arena audience. No matter what the result, Swanson would lay down his gloves in Miami, putting an end to his amazing MMA career. However, as we prepare to witness the Californian fight one last time, let’s get to know him and his family more closely.

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All we know about Royal Swanson, Saint Swanson, and King Swanson

For those who don’t know, Cub Swanson and his wife, Kenda, have three children together. Before they were married, the couple had their first child in 2017, named Royal Swanson. The following year, Cub married his partner, and the two had twin sons whom they named Saint Swanson and King Swanson.

In that case, the veteran UFC featherweight’s daughter is currently 9 years old, and his twin sons are 8 years old. Other than their names and ages, which Swanson has publicly revealed, there isn’t much information on which school they go to or what cartoons they probably watch. But one thing is certain: they are a driving force behind the Californian’s will to fight.

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After beating Daniel Pineda at UFC 256, Swanson dedicated his post-fight speech to his kids, saying, “I just kept thinking about my kids. I’m their superhero, you know?” And that was enough to state the 42-year-old’s love for his children.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenda Rae Swanson (@kendaperez) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

At the UFC 327 fight week, Cub Swanson revealed to Megan Olivi that his kids have been present during the preparation. Revealing the reason, the featherweight legend said that he wants to give his children some memories before he retires in Miami on April 11.

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Now, as it’s a known fact that Royal, Saint, and King’s father is a superstar. But their mother, Kenda, also happens to be pretty well-known in the MMA community. So, let’s check out the details about her.

Who is Cub Swanson’s wife, Kenda Perez?

Cub Swanson’s wife, Kenda Perez, was born in Laguna Beach, California. From a very early age, she was around combat sports, as her father, Ken Perez, held a black belt in jiu-jitsu. Yet, she pursued modeling while studying at Orangewood Adventist Academy and won Maxim magazine’s Hometown Hotties competition.

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With her rise in the modeling world, Kenda appeared in many magazines, most famously with Maxim. However, in 2009, she auditioned to join the UFC and got picked for her immaculate camera presence and mic skills. Later, she produced their show called The Best of Pride Fighting Championships, which showcased the best fights from the PRIDE days.

The show ran on Spike TV, which was the promotion’s initial broadcasting partner before they made the major switch to Fox. Under the UFC’s partnership with Fox, Kenda appeared in a similar format show where she hosted Best Of WEC on Fox Sports 1 for two seasons.

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During her stint, Kenda met Cub Swanson, and the two started dating. The couple had their first child, Royal Swanson, in 2017 and then went on to tie the knot in 2018 and have the twins. In their personal journey, Kenda remains a strong pillar, as she never fails to cheer for Swanson and her children with social media posts.

“Happy Father’s Day to our king, our rock, the one who protects and supports us every day! We love you to the moon and back @cubswanson ❤️,” Kenda posted on her Instagram account on Father’s Day.

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That said, as Cub Swanson has a lovable and cheerful family, do you believe he would properly embrace father time after retiring, or would he keep pursuing MMA in some shape or form?