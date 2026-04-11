Who Are Cub Swanson’s Parents? All You Need to Know About the UFC Featherweight’s Family and Upbringing

Cub Swanson is set to step into the Octagon tonight at UFC 327 to close out his 22-year professional MMA career. The event takes place at the Kaseya Center, where Swanson will make his final walk to the cage to face Nate Landwehr, who looks to spoil the featherweight veteran’s retirement fight. For the 42-year-old, also known as “Last Man Standing,” the result no longer defines the occasion.

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However, whether he wins or loses, he now prepares to step away from the sport. The Palm Springs native has already done his part in MMA, competing in 45 professional fights and securing 30 wins. At this stage, he, in fact, has little left to prove, as he has already built what many fans consider a complete career. Still, several aspects of his personal life remain relatively private, including details about Cub Swanson’s parents and siblings, which many fans do not fully know. With that context in mind, let’s break it down.

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Who is Cub Swanson’s father?

Cub Swanson’s father’s name does not appear widely in the public domain, as he remains largely absent from Swanson’s life. However, fate, not choice, explains his absence. Swanson’s father, who has Swedish descent, in fact dies from melanoma, a type of skin cancer, when Cub is just three months old. This early loss creates significant challenges during Swanson’s upbringing.

Although Cub is only an infant at the time, his elder brother Steve Swanson is around four years old when they lose their father. While speaking to MMA Fighting in 2017, Steve recalls growing up with their father and describes him as someone he feels very “close” to.

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Imago Renato Moicano (red) beats Cub Swanson (blue) via submission rear naked choke during UFC 227 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sat., Aug. 4, 2018. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

After their father’s passing, Steve, in turn, tries to step into a father-figure role for his younger brothers, helping support the family through difficult times. Now that we have looked at Cub Swanson’s father, let’s turn to his mother.

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Everything about Cub Swanson’s mother

Cub Swanson’s mother’s name is not publicly known. However, she is of Mexican heritage, which is why the Palm Springs native has at times described himself as “half-breed.” During his early childhood, his mother largely stayed absent from his life and the lives of his siblings.

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After his father passed away from cancer, his family’s struggles increased significantly. His mother also deals with personal challenges, including substance abuse issues, which leaves the children without proper care. As a result, Swanson and his siblings eventually move in with their father’s cousin, who adopts them. He grew up in a religious household during this period.

However, after a few years, when Cub Swanson was around 17, his adoptive parents divorced, which led him back to his biological mother. However, that period of his life becomes even more difficult, as he struggles to find stability and turns rebellious.

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During this time, Swanson, in fact, finds himself in several dangerous situations, including surviving multiple shootings. At one point, he narrowly escapes a shooting incident that leaves six people dead. His involvement with gangs and petty crime, in turn, leads him nowhere positive and eventually results in juvenile detention, where he spends around three years.

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At that point, his path toward MMA still remains unclear until he meets MMA veteran Joe “Daddy” Stevenson, who introduces him to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at the age of 19. From there, his life takes a complete turn. He channels his intense energy and frustration into the fight game, uses it to push himself forward, and that shift ultimately sets him on the path toward becoming one of the most respected MMA fighters of his era.

Everything you need to know about Cub Swanson’s siblings

Cub Swanson has two brothers and two sisters. As mentioned earlier, his brother, Steve Swanson, is also a former MMA fighter. Another brother, Aaron Swanson, works as a logo designer, according to his Instagram bio. The Swanson siblings also have two sisters whose names are not publicly known. However, one of their sisters has Down syndrome, which makes the family especially protective toward her and strengthens the bond among the brothers.

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Most details about Aaron’s life remain private, but reports suggest that Cub and Steve both went through struggles involving crime during their younger years. For example, when Cub spends time in juvenile detention, Steve also faces several run-ins with the law, including multiple short jail stints. Despite those difficult periods, Cub, in fact, stays connected with his brother and supports him through them.

Cub, who already has built a name for himself in the WEC, encourages Steve to join a gym and pursue MMA, an effort that, in turn, helps him turn his life around. However, Steve starts his MMA journey relatively late. In a 10-year professional career, he compiled a 14–4 record, with his last fight taking place in LFA in 2018.

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“It really makes me happy…to have my own brother, and have an influence on him, and really help him in any way become a better person,” said Cub Swanson, “become a better fighter, it makes me happy.”

“Me and my brothers always think of ourselves kind as a whole because we’ve been together our whole lives, and so just to think about the lows that we’ve all been through together, and to where we are now, I’m proud of that.”

Now that we know more about Cub Swanson’s life and background, he steps into his final MMA fight tonight at UFC 327. So, where does he go next after this? Drop your thoughts below.