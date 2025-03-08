Who Are Gable Steveson’s Parents? All About Mom, Dad, and Family

Gable Steveson is gearing up for yet another NCAA title. If he wins, this will be his third. But this begs the question: What does he have that his competitors don’t have? Is it his frame that seems to dwarf all his rivals? Or is it his explosive takedowns? Well, as Americana has taught us again and again, it is the thoughts and prayers of his supporters and the unwavering love of his family.

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Perhaps it is this combined with all the above that has put him on the path to a NCAA title, a Sullivan Award and an undefeated run all in one season. The Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion has often credited his success to the influence of his parents, who played a pivotal role in shaping his career. From his early days on the mat to his dominance on the international stage, Steveson’s rise is a testament to the foundation built by his family. But who are the people behind the wrestling prodigy?

What is Gable Steveson’s real name?

Fort Dodge, the wrestling tournament where it all started. Every couple, when they expect their baby, starts searching for names for their babies. Gable’s parents did the same; when they were watching a wrestling match in Fort Dodge, Iowa, there was a name echoing Dan Gable. Renowned American former folkstyle coach and former wrestler.

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Then and there, Gable’s parents finalize that their younger son will be called Gable Dan Steveson. Laticia Steveson, Gable’s mother, was just three months pregnant with him when Gable already had his name. And around 15 years ago, Gable Dan Steveson met Dan Gable in Waterloo at a wrestling tournament. And guess what? Their meetup is a small story in itself.

“The Golden Gable” won that tournament, and he went ahead to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum. For what? To take his autograph, and why not? He has been the inspiration behind his name, behind his career, even before his first breath on earth. Gable went on Dan’s table with his father, Robert Steveson, and not to their surprise, after listening to the story, Dan talked to Steveson for a while, and even a local TV crew member took their interview. So wholesome, wasn’t it? Aren’t you curious who Gable Steveson’s father is?

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Who is Gable Steveson’s father?

Gable Steveson’s father’s name is Robert Steveson. And he looks like his dad only. Yeah, like father, like son. And we are not saying this, but his high school coach, Danel Wasmund, is. Despite his size, Steveson’s technique is what sets him apart. Steveson coach Dalen Wasmund claimed that despite his size, he can wrestle like a young boy. And where does this come from? Of course from his father.

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Robert has his own mindset about wrestling. “Everything was technique,” he said. As per the Star Tribune, Robert also added, “It didn’t matter what the size was. If you’re a big guy, you can wrestle a little guy because all we would practice is technique.” However, Robert doesn’t have any experience in wrestling and used to run a private club in Indiana before he moved with his family to Apple Valley around 12 years ago. Gable was brought up in a wrestling environment. Want to know about the woman force behind the Minnesota wrestler?

Who is Gable Steveson’s mother?

Laticia Steveson, who gave birth to the Minnesota champion on May 31, 2000. A mother is always a pillar of strength for her child and always pushes her child to reach for the sky. Laticia always jokes and says that Gable is a child who was born on the wrestling mat, and it seems to be true. With every dominant performance, his moves, and his skills, it seems like he has learned all the snap-downs and double legs with his first walk only. And why not?

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Gable experienced wrestling even before he was born. Though there is not much information about Steveson’s mother’s professional life, the love and the bond she has with her son are immense. Let’s take you back to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where Gable won gold against Georgian freestyle heavyweight wrestler, Geno Petriashvili. Gable’s mother, the whole family, and friends were watching the wrestling on TV, and NBC affiliate KAKE 11 captured the whole drama through camera lenses.

The videos were so wholesome—his mother went mad with happiness and she, along with other friends, the Minnesota team, could be seen screaming, “Oh my god, he did it,” and giving hugs to one another. It was a big win for sure, not because it’s her child but also because it was the first time a Team USA wrestler won an Olympic gold since 1992. Huge, isn’t it? Well, after winning Olympic gold, Gable said that he wanted to take his family for an outing and gift her mother a Louis Vuitton purse. She deserves it,” Gable told The Associated Press.

Where did Gable Steveson grow up?

The two-time NCAA wrestling champion grew up in Apple Valley, Minnesota, with his two elder brothers. It looks like a sports family. Because both of his brothers—Johnathan and Bobby—are into sports. In Portage, Indiana, Gable put on the singlet for the first time, marking the beginning of his wrestling career. And one of the inspirations was his brothers, Bobby and Johnathan, who have wrestled and become successful.

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While Bobby Steveson is a wrestler, former Golden Gopher, and WWE superstar. With this fact, we can connect why Gable wanted to go to WWE. Steveson once said, “I always got really frustrated wrestling with Bobby, just being younger and having to battle with him all the time.”

Gable’s brothers are the reason behind his early success, as he added, “But having older brothers who had wrestled and had experience really allowed me to get better at wrestling during that time.” With Gable Stevson’s final NCAA season, it is to be seen how the legend’s future will unfold.