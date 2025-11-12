Who Are Islam Makhachev’s Parents? Meet Ramazan Makhachev and His Mother

Islam Makhachev continues to stand among the most dominant fighters in the UFC, but behind the championship wins and global spotlight is a story deeply rooted in family. The Dagestani star’s journey began in a quiet village, where discipline, humility and hard work were instilled in him from an early age. From his hardworking father, Ramazan, to his devoted mother, who has often worried about the dangers of her son’s profession, his family has remained an important part of his journey. But who are the people behind one of the most dominant athletes in combat sports today?

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Who are Islam Makhachev’s parents?

Islam Makhachev grew up in the remote village of Burshi in Dagestan, where community meant survival and hard work was a way of life. His father, Ramazan, worked as a driver and grew tomatoes in his own greenhouse. His mother, meanwhile, ran a small café while taking care of the household.

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The Dagestani would recount his first experience carrying heavy boxes of vegetables for his father, who used to grow tomatoes, as his first job. Interestingly, Makhachev has revealed that while his mother is opposed to his fighting career as she fears for her son’s safety, his father is a big supporter and watches all of his fights. In addition, the lightweight champion has an older brother, Kurbanismail Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to become the lightweight champion, two years after Khabib Nurmagomedov had retired at UFC 254 and vacated his title. After that, the 34-year-old defended his crown 4 more times, breaking the record for most consecutive title defenses in the division.

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And it turns out, just like ‘The Eagle’s mother, his mother, too, didn’t want her son to continue fighting and tried to talk him into retirement after he became champion.

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Imago ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – APRIL 19, 2019: Russia s Islam Makhachev during an official weigh-in ceremony at UFC Fight Night 149 at Yubileiny Sports Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0A8ED4

“My mother doesn’t watch fights, not just my fights, fights in general. She doesn’t like seeing people hit each other. When I came home there were a lot of people there. [My mother] said, ‘You’re a champion now. Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother. When will you listen to yours?’” he said.

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What is the ethnicity of Islam Makhachev’s parents?

Islam Makhachev’s parents belong to the Lak ethnic group, one of Dagestan’s oldest indigenous communities. The Lak people are known for preserving strong family traditions, respect for elders, and deep cultural roots across generations. Those customs shaped Islam throughout childhood, influencing both his personality and work ethic.

The family also comes from Dagestan, Russia, a region famous for producing elite wrestlers and mixed martial artists. Community life there emphasizes discipline, physical strength, and mutual respect. Islam has often credited his upbringing in Dagestan for helping develop the determination that later defined his UFC career.

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Inside Islam Makhachev’s relationship with his parents

Islam Makhachev has often spoken about the influence of his parents, whose views on his fighting career could not be more different. His mother has never been comfortable watching her son compete. His father, Ramazan, has also revealed that she would even leave the house while Islam was fighting because she did not want to watch him get hurt.

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That concern has remained even as Makhachev has risen to the top of the UFC. His mother’s reluctance to watch his bouts reflects a very different perspective on his career, while his father played a more direct role in instilling the discipline that helped shape him. Ramazan expected his sons to work and stay disciplined, a mindset that Makhachev continues to credit for his upbringing. His brother Kurban recalled their father’s approach, saying, “He just wanted us to work. He wanted us to be disciplined.”

Makhachev has also acknowledged how strict his father was. Speaking about raising his own children, he said, “I’ll be just as strict with my kids as my father was with me.” He added, “Are Khabib and I psychologically damaged? Both our fathers were very strict. It’s the other way around.”

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For Makhachev, then, his parents’ influence goes far beyond his fighting career. His father’s emphasis on discipline and hard work helped shape his approach to life, while his mother’s concerns offer a glimpse of the family perspective behind the champion’s career. Even as Makhachev continues to compete at the highest level, his parents remain closely connected to the story behind his success.