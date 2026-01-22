Who Are Paddy Pimblett’s Parents? Meet UFC Lightweight Star’s Family

Paddy Pimblett‘s swagger, grit, and refusal to fold were built long before the spotlight hit him. His scouse self-assurance is backed by a family who made his hunger, kept him down to earth, and never turned their back when the road got bumpy. From his parents’ steady support to the bond he shares with retired fighter Molly McCann and rising prospect Luke Riley, Paddy’s world runs on loyalty. The noise he brings to the Octagon has deep, deliberate roots.

So while fans obsess over walkouts and finishes, the real foundation sits behind the scenes. His parents were a source of support through early disappointments, short money, and long odds. More importantly, they backed a belief when belief paid nothing. Understanding Paddy’s family adds context to the fighter and explains why quitting was never on the menu.

Who are Paddy Pimblett’s parents?

Paddy Pimblett was born to Mark and Jackie Pimblett in Liverpool, England. The 30-year-old from Huyton built his name on relentless work and family backing. His dad, Mark, worked as a businessman and backed Paddy’s early interest in martial arts. He pushed discipline and constantly told him to listen. In April 2025, Paddy said this himself while posting a birthday message for his father.

“Happy birthday Father, been there by my side all the way no matter what through thick and thin even when I was a young idiot who never listened, as he’s always told me listen to me son and you’ll never go wrong”

His mum Jackie, kept the home steady while Paddy chased his dreams. Years ago, Paddy posted that he would be lost without her support. He apologized for missing her birthday due to travel. The message reflected gratitude, reliance, and deep affection.

Does Paddy Pimblett have siblings?

Away from the Octagon, Pimblett grew up with real siblings who supported his rise quietly. His sister, Kristy Nunen, has remained a steady presence in his life and has publicly backed his fighting career. He also has a brother, Simon Pimblett, who stays out of the spotlight and is known for charity work within their local community. Unlike Paddy, both siblings keep a low public profile.

Inside the gym, however, Pimblett built another kind of family. Training turned Luke Riley into a “little brother” in his eyes. After Riley’s UFC breakthrough, Pimblett wrote that he had been saying it for years and called him destined for greatness. Alongside retired fighter Molly McCann, those bonds reflect how Paddy defines family—through loyalty, shared struggle, and belief.

How Paddy Pimblett’s family supported his MMA journey

Pimblett’s family gives his career rhythm, not chaos. His wife, Laura, became the emotional constant during pressure-heavy camps. They tied the knot in 2023 in a ceremony attended by fellow UFC star Molly McCann and singer Jamie Webster. The couple has been together since their teenage years, long before fame arrived.

Paddy and Laura have twins, Betsy and Margot Pimblett, who were born in April 2024. Then fatherhood rewired everything. His mindset shifted. Suddenly, training carried weight. He spoke about working to provide, not just perform. Pimblett extended his winning streak in the UFC to seven when he defeated Michael Chandler by TKO at UFC 314 in April 2025. Since then, Paddy has climbed to fifth in the lightweight rankings and has his eyes set on an interim lightweight title bout with number three-ranked contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 this weekend.

Meanwhile, Laura keeps life steady while the camps get brutal. Pimblett has called her a “superwoman” for managing home and children. In early summer 2025, Paddy combined training with a family holiday in California, visiting Carlsbad, Malibu, and San Diego. While there, he shared pictures of his twins in matching outfits. On Instagram, he said: “Our babies are living their best lives in San Diego.” The family also attended their first San Diego Padres baseball game together.

Paddy is a massive Liverpool FC fan. He was in Dubai during Liverpool’s 5-1 victory against Tottenham on April 27, 2025, which clinched the Premier League title. Pimblett shared pictures of himself watching the match with his babies and said: “Got to watch the Reds become Premier League champions with my little angels last night.” He posted a video singing You’ll Never Walk Alone and joked about missing Anfield, adding, “It was still special watching it with the babies, I had tears in my eyes.”

Alongside his parents and teammates like Molly McCann, that support keeps him focused and human. The foundation his family built continues to fuel every step forward.