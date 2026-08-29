Who Are Rei Tsuruya’s Parents? Meet Hiroshi Tsuruya and His Mother 

Rei Tsuruya’s path to the UFC was shaped by a family connection to combat sports. Growing up in Japan, he was exposed to martial arts from an early age, with his father having competed professionally as a fighter himself. That background gave Tsuruya a unique introduction to the sport and helped shape his own ambitions inside the cage. Today, the rising Japanese prospect is carving out a legacy of his own, following in his father’s footsteps while building a career on the UFC stage.

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Who are Rei Tsuruya’s parents?

Rei Tsuruya’s father is Hiroshi, who competed professionally during Japanese MMA’s formative years. He later moved into coaching and fighter development work. His experience gave Rei early access to guidance from experienced professionals. Rei has often acknowledged the support surrounding his fighting career. “I have tremendous support from my family,” he told UFC.

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Rei’s mother, meanwhile, has stayed away from public attention. Her name and profession aren’t reliably documented in major sources. That privacy makes it difficult to verify detailed claims about her. Rei also has three brothers, Kento and Hiroto Tsuruya and the youngest brother, Leo.

Kento pursued a professional MMA career and competed in Japanese promotions. Hiroto took another route, entering professional wrestling instead. Their different careers still reflect their shared sporting upbringing. Hiroshi continues contributing through coaching and fighter development.

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His work has influenced younger athletes beyond his own children. The family’s sporting connection therefore extends beyond Rei alone. Still, Rei has built his UFC career through his efforts.

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What ethnicity are Rei Tsuruya’s parents?

Rei Tsuruya’s parents are Japanese, based on available public information. However, their specific ancestral backgrounds haven’t been publicly established. Rei represents Japan throughout his professional MMA career. Hiroshi also built his fighting career within Japanese MMA. Rei’s mother has maintained a much lower public profile.

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Consequently, little verified information exists about her ancestry. There is no reliable evidence identifying another specific ethnic background. It would therefore be misleading to add unsupported ancestral claims.

Rei Tsuruya’s relationship with his parents

Rei appears to share a supportive relationship with his parents. His father has played an especially important role. Hiroshi understands the pressures that accompany professional fighting. That experience gives Rei guidance beyond ordinary parental encouragement.

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Rei has also spoken warmly about his family’s support. “My father is happy because he’s a fighter, too,” he said. His brothers understand the same competitive lifestyle. That shared experience gives the family a strong connection. Yet Rei’s path remains distinctly his own.

He developed through wrestling, Sambo, and mixed martial arts. His family provided support without defining his entire identity. That balance seems important to his development.

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The Tsuruya family remains connected through sport and shared experience. Hiroshi’s influence continues through knowledge, coaching, and support. Rei now carries that foundation into the UFC. His brothers are building their own sporting identities too.

His mother remains private, away from media attention. Their family story therefore continues without needing constant publicity. For Rei, their support appears more important than recognition. The family connection remains present behind his growing UFC career.