Who Are the Commentators for UFC 324? All We Need to Know About the Broadcast Team

Following the six-week ‘dark period,’ the Dana White-led promotion makes its return with the UFC 324 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stacked card headlined by Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. So, who will be the voice for this historical event? Let’s take a look at the commentators who will be on the broadcast team for UFC 324.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is on the UFC 324 commentary team?

There are three commentators, with the play-by-play announcer leading the booth alongside two analysts. The desk team delivers in-depth analysis and reporting, supported by the roaming reporter, as the broadcast team confirmed on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also to be noted that this event marks the launch of the promotion’s new seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with Paramount. The UFC is moving away from traditional pay-per-view, instead taking center stage on streaming platforms with its trusted broadcast team returning for fans. Let’s break down the announcers for UFC 324.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is the play-by-play announcer for UFC 324?

Joe Rogan, along with his UFC “A Team” colleagues Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik, will take over the spotlight for Paramount’s launch inside the T-Mobile Arena. Jon Anik will lead the play-by-play commentary from cageside at UFC 324, bringing over a decade of experience on the microphone. At 47, he has become one of the most recognizable voices in MMA broadcasting.

Last year, Paramount outshone competitors like Amazon and Netflix, and this will be the first UFC event since 2021 to be non-pay-per-view. Unsurprisingly, the move was praised by Joe Rogan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Through the roof,” Rogan said of the deal on his podcast. “And it’s a super smart move for Paramount. What a great move to not just have the UFC for seven years, but have it for free.”

Which former UFC fighters are serving as color commentators at UFC 324?

For UFC 324, the promotion continues its tradition of using former fighters for analysis, with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier bringing his expert insight to the booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Rogan, though not a former UFC fighter, brings his kickboxing and BJJ experience, which earns him equal respect in the sport.

Who are the octagon-side, desk, and international commentators for UFC 324?

At UFC 324, former champions Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Chris Weidman will anchor the desk, breaking down the action throughout the night. This time, CBS adds a fresh dynamic by introducing Kate Scott, who makes her debut as the Paramount-UFC partnership officially launches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott will slot in alongside the veteran UFC analysts, bringing experience from covering a wide range of sports, including boxing. Meanwhile, Megan Olivi continues her role as the roaming reporter, joined by coach Din Thomas, who will deliver updates between rounds. As always, fan favorite Bruce Buffer will command the center of the Octagon, delivering his signature fight announcements.

With a lineup of seasoned voices coming together on a new broadcasting platform, do you think the commentary will step up as well, especially with fan scrutiny growing louder? Share your thoughts in the comments below.