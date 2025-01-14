Who Are Umar Nurmagomedov’s Parents? Everything to Know About UFC Star’s Family

What drives a fighter to greatness? Is it talent, hard work, or the legacy they carry? For Umar Nurmagomedov, it includes all three and more. Every time he steps into the Octagon, he carries more than just himself. In fact, he fights for his family, his heritage, and the storied Nurmagomedov clan, a powerful name in the Dagestani tradition of excellence in combat sports.

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He has defeated fighters like Cory Sandhagen, Raoni Barcelos, Brian Kelleher, and Mario Bautista, clearly proving the talent he possesses. What drives his success? He trains relentlessly, follows the guidance of iconic mentors, and, above all, draws strength from his family, which shaped his journey from Kizilyurt, Dagestan, to the global MMA stage.

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Who is Umar Nurmagomedov’s father?

Umar Nurmagomedov was born on January 3, 1996, in Kizilyurt, Dagestan, Russia, to Magomednabiyevich Nurmagomedov. That’s right, Umar’s full name is Umar Magomednabiyevich Nurmagomedov, a patronymic that proudly carries his father’s name.

Now, here’s where things get interesting in true Dagestani fashion. Magomednabiyevich isn’t just some random guy who happened to raise a UFC star. He’s the brother of the late, legendary Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the man who trained Khabib, Islam Makhachev, and basically every elite fighter to come out of that mountainous region. So when Umar talks about family, he’s talking about a combat sports dynasty.

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While Magomednabiyevich isn’t a public figure like his brother Abdulmanap was, he played a crucial role in his sons’ journey. Along with his wife, he supported Umar and his younger brother Usman in every decision, even when that meant stepping into a sport where injuries and blood are just part of the Tuesday routine.

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Here’s a touching detail that shows just how deep the family bond runs. When Umar had a son, his father chose the name Abdulmanap. The bantamweight contender shared this, saying, “Yes, my father chose this name. He said, ‘I’m going to give him my uncle’s name, Abdulmanap'”. Talk about keeping the legacy alive across generations.

Magomednabiyevich trusted his brother, Abdulmanap, to guide his sons on their MMA journey. From a young age, Umar and Usman dedicated themselves to intense wrestling training under their uncle’s watchful eye. The result? Two world-class fighters who’ve dominated their respective divisions.

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Who is Umar Nurmagomedov’s mother?

Here’s where things get a bit mysterious. Like many fighters from that part of the world, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, Umar’s mother has kept her name and identity firmly out of the public eye.

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The Nurmagomedov family values privacy, especially when it comes to the women in their clan. It’s a cultural thing; Dagestanis widely recognize the importance of respecting elders and keeping family matters within the family. And honestly? You’ve got to respect that.

But here’s what we do know: she’s been a massive presence behind the scenes. Usman Nurmagomedov once revealed that Umar was the first to change their family’s life, enabling their mother to stop working. As Usman put it, “As soon as we had the opportunity, we told our father, ‘Mom doesn’t have to work anymore.'” That’s the kind of impact Umar’s success has had on his family.

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Khabib’s mother famously urged him to retire after his father’s passing, a promise he kept. While we don’t know if Umar’s mother has made similar requests, it’s clear that maternal guidance carries serious weight in this family.

What is the ethnicity of Umar Nurmagomedov’s parents?

The Nurmagomedov family traces its roots to the North Caucasus, a mountainous region in Eastern Europe. Specifically, Dagestan, located along the Caspian Sea, has a population of approximately 3,182,054. Umar Nurmagomedov’s father is of Avar descent, one of the largest ethnic groups in the region, while his mother’s ethnicity remains private.

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However, Dagestan also includes other ethnic groups besides the Avars. While the Avars make up about 30.5% of the population, the rest of the region is home to other ethnic groups. A closer look shows that the Avars are followed by Dargins at 16.6% and Kumyks at 15.8%, establishing the Avars as the largest ethnic community in the area.

Umar Nurmagomedov’s relationship with his parents

Dagestanis widely recognize the importance of respecting elders, a value that clearly shapes the Nurmagomedovs’ way of life, following the principle of “eat, sleep, train, repeat.” While Umar Nurmagomedov keeps his relationship with his parents private, the family emphasizes guidance from elders and consistently follows their advice when making major decisions. For example, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired after his mother urged him to do so following his father’s death. This example shows that ‘The Young Eagle’ is expected to honor the same responsibilities as a son.

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Beyond his bond with his parents, fans also see him show deep respect for his uncle and Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who is no longer with us. He even named his son Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov after his father asked him to. It signifies the love and respect he has for his elders.

“Y ou know, he was more than just a teacher. He was more than just a coach…He was somebody who would teach you. He dedicated a lot of time, a lot of his strength, and a lot of his wisdom to my family, to me, to my brothers, and to all of the younger kids. He was somebody who taught us how to behave and how to be more than just in a gym ,” Umar Nurmagomedov said at UFC 321 via the post-fight conference.

There’s more to come from Umar. Following his victory over Figueiredo, he will be taking part in the main event of UFC Fight Night, scheduled for August 29, 2026, where he will fight against Song Yadong in Shanghai. This is certainly a tough challenge, considering the opponent Umar will face: an elite-ranked bantamweight fighting in his own backyard.

Yet when it comes to fighting under pressure, Umar Nurmagomedov seems to excel. Being the “Young Eagle,” Umar has already established himself as a fighter who can compete at the highest level of the sport, and winning against Song Yadong will definitely help in his bid to go after the championship belt again.