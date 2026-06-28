Who Is AJ Ferrari? All About Former Nebraska Wrestler Arrested After High-Speed Chase

Former Nebraska heavyweight wrestler AJ Ferrari is back in the headlines, but once again, it’s for off-the-mat reasons. The standout wrestler was arrested early Saturday morning in North Platte, Nebraska, following a high-speed chase on Highway 83 in which his Corvette reportedly reached speeds of more than 120 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 80.

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According to NE Wrestle, Ferrari allegedly tried to outrun police before crashing into a ditch and attempting to flee on foot. However, officers eventually caught up with him and took him into custody on June 27. According to booking records, he faces three charges: flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and obstructing police.

While Ferrari was released after posting a $2,000 bond, this isn’t the 24-year-old’s first run-in with law enforcement this year. In January, he was stopped for speeding in Nebraska, and officers found out that he had an outstanding warrant from Texas. That warrant was tied to a case from October 2025 in which he was accused of evading arrest or detention using a vehicle.

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He was then taken into detention at the time, but the extradition case was later dropped, and he was released. So, this latest incident now marks AJ Ferrari’s second arrest in 2026 for allegedly trying to flee from the police. And unfortunately, the timing couldn’t be worse for his wrestling career.

Only a few weeks ago, the three-time All-American and 2021 NCAA champion stated that he was about to reveal his next transfer destination. AJ Ferrari had planned to return to 197 pounds for the 2026-27 season, which is expected to be his final year of NCAA eligibility if he’s granted a waiver.

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Where does the AJ Ferrari end up now?

Right now, that’s anyone’s guess. The former Nebraska Cornhusker recently stated that over 20 college programs contacted him while he explored the transfer portal.

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“There were a lot of schools that reached out, but I’ll be committing in the next couple weeks,” Ferrari said. “Me and my brother, we’re trying to go to the same school.

“It’s very hard, but I really do want to go wrestle with my brothers, so we’ll see what happens. Too early to say, but definitely in the next couple weeks we’ll definitely commit.”

He won the NCAA title as a true freshman at Oklahoma State in 2021 and went 10-0 the next season before being sidelined by a serious car accident. He was later removed from the program due to claims of team misconduct.

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The 24-year-old’s journey since then has been anything but simple. A move to Iowa to join his younger brother Angelo, never materialized, so he switched to Cal State Bakersfield, where he finished third at 197 pounds in the 2025 NCAA Championships. After initially committing to North Carolina, he ultimately chose the University of Nebraska, where he stepped up to heavyweight and earned All-American honors.

More recently, AJ Ferrari stated that he hoped to go somewhere where he could compete alongside his middle brother, Anthony, who committed to Morgan State. Ferrari had planned to announce his decision in the coming weeks, but this fresh felony flight accusation may jeopardize those plans.

The case is still in its early stages, and since he has already been released on bond, it is too early to say if he will face prison time. Under Nebraska law, fleeing police in a vehicle can be viewed as a Class IV felony if reckless driving is involved, with a mandatory two-year driver’s license revocation.

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Any program interested in AJ Ferrari will now have to balance the 24-year-old’s proven success on the mat against his mounting legal troubles. MMA may also prove to be an option outside of wrestling, as he’s been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and striking at American Top Team with MMA veterans Jorge Masvidal and Rodolfo Vieira, keeping the prospect of a UFC career alive.

But for now, it remains to be seen whether a school will still take a chance on him or if his recruitment will halt as a result of these latest developments.