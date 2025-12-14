Who Is Alex Garcia? Net Worth, Ethnicity, and All About UFC Veteran Arrested in Anti-Gang Raid

Former UFC fighter Alex Garcia is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Garcia, who competed in the UFC from 2013 to 2018, had a 10-fight run in the promotion. Not many fans might have known him at that time, but now they do.

Garcia has reportedly been arrested on drug charges. But before we get to that story, let’s get to know a bit about ‘The Dominican Nightmare’.

Alex Garcia’s background, ethnicity, net worth, and MMA career

Alex Garcia is Canadian by nationality, but his ethnic roots lie in the Dominican Republic. The 38-year-old was born in the city of Santiago, and he represented the country he was born in during his time fighting inside the Octagon. Competing in the UFC, he was able to amass a modest record of 5 wins and 5 losses, failing to create an impression on Dana White and the fans.

After his departure from the UFC, reports claim he competed professionally for another two years, with his record standing at 15 wins and 8 losses. Meanwhile, there are no reports of his retiring from the sport.

During his time, the most money Garcia made from one fight was against Mike Pyle, where he made $18,000 for showing up and $18,000 as a win bonus. Along with that $36,000, ‘The Dominican Nightmare’ also earned a $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Garcia vs Salikhov, Nov 25, 2017 Shanghai, China

There isn’t much information available online about Alex Garcia’s family. UFC fans may not have known him before, but they do now after his recent brush with the law. Here’s what we know about his arrest.

Garcia has been arrested in Montreal

Reports have revealed that the Montreal City Police Service conducted a significant anti-gang operation that saw them bust three suspects, which also included Alex Garcia. Initial reports state that the former UFC fighter was found with illegal substances worth over 2.3 million CAD, which is 1.7 million USD. Garcia also had a reported 306,000 CAD in cash, which converts to 223,000 in USD.

“Launched in July 2025, this criminal investigation revealed that the Toronto area was being used as a supply source and that the drugs were then being resold at a higher price in Greater Montreal,” the Montreal Police Service stated.

What’s also jarring is the fact that the Montreal Police seized three firearms and two vehicles as well. Now, we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out for Alex Garcia and the other suspects, having found themselves in a pretty messy situation. The other suspects have also been identified as Michele Laddaga, aged 49, and Victor Julio Sanchez Medrano, aged 49.

No reports suggest Alex Garcia has been on the wrong side of the law in the past, which makes this latest development a surprising one for us. What was your reaction after you heard the news about the former UFC fighter? Drop your comments below.