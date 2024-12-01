From dealing with a troubled childhood to embracing a UFC belt around his waist, Alexandre Pantoja has had quite a journey! The Brazilian will be returning to action as he steps into unknown territory against UFC’s newest signee, Kai Asakura. ‘The Cannibal’ would be defending his title against a fighter who’ll be making his debut in the main event of UFC 310.

Alexandre Pantoja’s journey is quite an inspirational one, but very little is known about his personal life. Throughout his quest to become UFC champion, he had all the support of his better half, Gabryella Pantoja. So, let’s get to know his partner a little better.

Who is Alexandre Pantoja’s wife and what does she do for a living?

Various sources claim that Gabryella Gouvêa Pantoja is a stay-at-home mother who prefers to live a rather private life, away from the limelight that comes with being a UFC champion’s partner. The couple has been going strong for a long time since they met each other way back in 2008. Alexandre Pantoja’s wife was born and brought up in Brazil, practicing Christianity as the religion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandre Pantoja (@pantoja_oficial)

The details of Alexandre Pantoja’s wife’s ethnicity aren’t available in the public domain, because, as we’ve mentioned already, she prefers to lie low. Moreover, we may have the date when the couple first met, but there’s no source to confirm when they decided to tie the knot. Alexandre and Gabryella didn’t take much time to make the decision to get married soon after they first laid eyes on each other.

Having been together for more than a decade, Alexandre Pantoja and his wife aren’t the only two people in their family. They have a couple of beautiful children as well.

How many kids do Alexandre and Gabryella Pantoja have?

Alexandre and Gabryella, according to certain sources and from their social media handles, have two sons. Their names are Caua and Nicolas Pantoja, and sources claim that they’re about 13 and 10 years old, respectively. Apart from fans getting to know his kids from various social media posts, they also got to see ‘The Cannibal’ celebrating his last title defense win with his children at UFC 301.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandre Pantoja (@pantoja_oficial)

Meanwhile, there’s no word on if Alexandre Pantoja’s sons have any interest in competing professionally like their father. However, they’re still pretty young, and they could dive into MMA later when they’re in their late teens, which is a time when many MMA fighters start their journeys.

A championship belt, a happy family, and worldwide recognition in MMA – Alexandre Pantoja’s hard work paid off after all. However, as we’ve stated prior, his life was full of tough phases, and those problems; he dealt with them with the help of his wife, Gabryella.

The many struggles of Alexandre Pantoja and his wife

Shortly after winning the UFC title, Pantoja appeared on the ‘MMA Hour’ with Ariel Helwani. There, the 34-year-old revealed shocking details about the struggles he and his family had to go through, especially during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a time that affected millions and millions of people around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandre Pantoja (@pantoja_oficial)

“After the pandemic and after my fight with Manel Kape, I gave some money in the pandemic, my family went back to Brazil. Because I can’t take care of them anymore in the U.S. so I came back to the U.S.,” ‘The Cannibal’ stated. In addition to that, the UFC flyweight champion also revealed how financial struggles led his wife to share a bit of the weight he carried on his shoulders by taking up some work to support the family.

Claiming that he had to be a part-time cab driver to sustain himself and his family’s financial position, Alexandre Pantoja said, “I won the fight with Manel [Kape], put all the money in a down payment for that house, and bring my family back, this is more important to myself, when my family was back, the money was short and my wife started to clean houses and I started to drive Uber,” last year.

After winning the UFC flyweight title, Alexandre Pantoja has turned his life around financially. Do you think he can continue his reign atop the flyweight division at UFC 310 against an opponent who has never competed in Dana White’s promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments below!