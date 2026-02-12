Who Is Anthony Hernandez’s Wife Kristie? Do They Have Kids Together?

Fighters often talk about coaches and camps, but for Anthony Hernandez, the real drive to succeed comes from home. Think Dom Toretto energy from Fast & Furious, as family isn’t just a slogan here, it’s the fuel! As Hernandez lines up a massive main event against Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 267 on February 21, the spotlight naturally swings back to the people who steady him when the noise gets loud.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So who’s in Fluffy’s corner when the cage door shuts? And how much of his rise is tied to the life he’s built outside the gym? Let’s peel back the layers and meet the woman who helps run the show behind the scenes and the kids who give every fight a deeper meaning!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Anthony Hernandez’s wife, Kristie Hernandez?

Unlike Hernandez, who comes from the small town of Dunnigan, his wife hails from Sacramento, California. While the timeline for when the couple began dating is unavailable, it’s well-known that the two tied the knot in 2017. By 2025, they had crossed the eight-year mark as a married couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her birthday, back on September 26, 2023, the #4 middleweight contender shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. He wished his wife alongside a few slides of their pictures together. And in the caption, ‘Fluffy’ wrote a heartfelt message for Kristie. But in 2024, the romantic lights were pretty bright as he dropped a picture of a red rose set beside a picture of the couple together.

As far as her profession is concerned, Kristie Hernandez manages ‘Fluffy’ and his merchandise store called Team Fluffy MMA. Prior to UFC Seattle, Hernandez had a conversation with Cageside Press and revealed why he had his wife as his manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (@ilovebamf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He said, “It’s clutch as hell, because I don’t got to do it. And I don’t even know how to use a computer, I’m not going to lie. If you try to Gmail me and sh-t, I probably won’t reply back, because that’s not my style, my guy. I don’t really watch TV, I kind of just kick it and fight people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But there is one more aspect of the Hernandez family that the fighting community has often wondered about. And it’s indeed all about the next generation. Are ‘Fluffy’ and his wife parents already? If so, then how many children do they have? Let’s find out!

How many kids do Anthony and Kristie Hernandez have?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hernandez family has 4 children. His social media profiles, and Kristie’s too, are filled with visuals of their beautiful family of six. They have 2 daughters and 2 sons. Their eldest daughter is named Catalina Hernandez. But the details about the other children have remained a well-guarded secret. But Mrs. Hernandez did reveal the schooling patterns of the kids.

Back in 2023, during the back-to-school season, Kristie dropped an Instagram post where the children were ready for their first day of school. She wrote, “First day of school for ALL the kids 🥹❤️ 7th, 5th, 2nd & Kindergarten 📚✏️📓 this mama gets a break 👏🏻😂.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That one caption painted the picture of four different grade levels, four different schedules, and two parents balancing school runs with training camps and fight weeks.Can you imagine prepping for a main event while juggling homework and morning drop-offs?

So when Anthony Hernandez walks toward the cage to take on Sean Strickland, he won’t just be chasing another victory. He’ll be carrying a family name, a business run by his wife, and four small reasons to keep pushing through all obstacles!