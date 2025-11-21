Who Is Arman Tsarukyan’s Father? Nairi Tsarukyan’s Net Worth, Profession & Businesses

Arman Tsarukyan’s journey into the world of MMA is an intriguing twist on the age-old tale of fighters! Think Conor McGregor’s welfare-to-riches tale or Khabib Nurmagomedov’s journey from the mountains of Dagestan. However, for Tsarukyan, his path to the Octagon is paved with luxury, grit, and the relentless standards of his father.

Born in a small Georgian town near the Armenian border, Tsarukyan exploded onto the UFC scene in 2019 with his electrifying debut against future lightweight king, Islam Makhachev. Though he lost, the fight showcased his undeniable talent and earned him a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus.

Now, as he prepares for his main event showdown against Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night 265 in Qatar, fans have become increasingly curious about the businessman who instilled the discipline that fuels one of the division’s most relentless contenders. But to understand the fighter’s mindset, you first have to understand the man who raised him!

Who Is Nairi Tsarukyan? Construction Business Tycoon & Father’s Background

Arman’s father, Nairi Tsarukyan is the backbone of his discipline and determination. Involved in the construction business, the UFC star has previously shared that his father works from 6 AM till the late hours of the night, every day! The same standards he expects from the people who work in his company.

In fact, both Arman and his older brother helped out with the family business when they were young. At 11 years old, the UFC lightweight was earning 500 rubles per hour from his father.

With his sights set on a moped, young Arman learned early how to set goals and achieve them—a mindset that would later fuel his UFC aspirations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arman Tsarukyan (@arm_011)

The same entrepreneurial spirit led both brothers to start their own business, following in their father’s footsteps. According to a conversation with Vestnik MMA, Arman Tsarukyan revealed he runs a high-tech gaming lounge in Krasnodar, complete with top-tier computers and PlayStations. The club’s renovation alone cost millions of rubles, reflecting the family’s penchant for quality and investment! But along with his father’s profession came the lifestyle. That brings us to the next question fans ask: just how wealthy is the Tsarukyan family?

How Wealthy Is Nairi Tsarukyan? Family Net Worth & Business Empire Details

As per reports available online, his father Nairi Tsarukyan has reaped the fruits of his labor by owning considerable assets and living a high-flying lifestyle, befitting a business tycoon. While there are no exact numbers available for his net worth, reports suggest that the family keeps their business dealings and more away from the public eye to maintain security and privacy.

But his influence in his children’s lives isn’t just financial. His work ethic and high expectations molded Arman Tsarukyan into the disciplined fighter fans see today. It’s not just about winning; it’s about doing so with focus and a relentless drive, a legacy from a father who never settles for mediocrity.

How Nairi Tsarukyan Influenced Arman’s Work Ethic: From 500 Rubles Per Hour to UFC Star

Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC career may be flourishing, but was he already living the high life before his debut? That’s a question UFC boss Dana White himself found intriguing. After UFC 300, where Tsarukyan claimed victory in a thrilling bout against Charles Oliveira, White stumbled upon a curious sight—Tsarukyan cruising in a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth half a million dollars!

According to the no. 1 ranked lightweight contender, in a conversation with Adam Zubarayev, “Dana says, ‘What are you doing here?’ Where’d you get a car like that? And I said ‘What do you mean? I got in a fight at UFC 300?’ Dana replied, “Yeah I know you got in a fight at UFC 300 but where from?”

But the luxury doesn’t stop there. He also revealed he and his team traveled to fights in private jets, stayed in plush villas, and even hired helicopters for quick commutes! So, does that mean Tsarukyan is a millionaire? While several sources indicate that his net worth in 2024 was approximately $1.5 million, exact figures are hard to come by.

His lavish lifestyle may be surprising to some, but for Tsarukyan, it’s the culmination of hard work and a disciplined upbringing. In a conversation on Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman’s ‘Pound4Pound’ podcast, he confessed, “When you come from a rich family you don’t rush into fighting and you take your time. You do what you want and just focus on when it’s your turn to fight.”

As such, Nairi Tsarukyan didn’t just give his son comfort, he gave him purpose. From paying him 500 rubles an hour at age eleven to demanding discipline from sunrise to late night, he taught Arman that success is earned, not inherited. And now, as the #1 lightweight prepares for his showdown against Dan Hooker in Qatar, that upbringing feels more relevant than ever.