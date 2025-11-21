Is Belal Muhammad Married? Relationship Status, Dating Life & Personal Life Details Revealed

As Belal Muhammad prepares for his next challenge at UFC Qatar against Ian Garry, the conversation around him extends far beyond takedown percentages and fight predictions. The former welterweight champion, boasts a 90% takedown defense, and has built one of the most consistent resumes in the division. Yet fans continue to ask another, more personal question: who stands beside him outside the cage?

While his loss to Jack Della Maddalena put an end to his 10-fight winning streak at UFC 315 and ended his reign atop the welterweight division, this is his opportunity to bounce back and insert himself back in the title conversation. But what’s the story behind the fighter outside the cage? Let us delve deeper and discover more about the former UFC welterweight champion’s relationships, family, and personal life.

Does Belal Muhammad Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Current Relationship Status

Belal Muhammad prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight that surrounds UFC stars. Consequently, there is no available information about a wife or girlfriend online. In 2023, rumors emerged suggesting that the UFC star was in a relationship with rapper/singer Doja Cat. However, these reports were never confirmed by either party, putting an end to the speculation about their alleged link-up.

What is clear is that Muhammad has consistently prioritized his fighting career over public relationships. Training with the Chicago Fight Team and preparing relentlessly for opponents like Jack Della Maddalena, he rarely lets anything outside MMA share the spotlight. But why does Muhammad keep everything so private? That takes us to the next layer of the story.

Why Belal Muhammad Keeps His Personal Life Private: Privacy & Family Focus

Belal Muhammad’s silence about his dating life isn’t unusual when you consider the values he grew up with. He’s always been public about two things: his family and his faith. Everything else? He prefers to keep tucked away.

In an interview with MMA Junkie ahead of his UFC 242 clash against Takashi Sato in 2019, Muhammad confessed, “I would consider myself to be very family-oriented with a lot of devotion and respect to the sport of MMA. My ultimate goal in my career is to take home the belt as the best welterweight champion in the world, inshallah.”

That line reveals his priorities clearly: his family and his craft come first. So, if romance isn’t the driving force in his journey, what is? The answer lies in the people who shaped him long before he became a UFC star.

Belal Muhammad’s Family Background: Siblings & Upbringing in Chicago

Belal Muhammad was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, alongside his four siblings. He has an older brother, an older sister, and two younger brothers. His parents emigrated to America from Palestine and originally hailed from Al-Bireh.

His athletic path started at Bogan High School, where he wrestled under coach Louis Taylor, the same Louis Taylor who later became a PFL champion. Taylor didn’t simply coach Belal; he helped launch his amateur career, guiding him with the kind of mentorship that sticks for life.

What many fans don’t know is that Muhammad wasn’t always destined for professional fighting. He actually studied to become a lawyer and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Law could have been his future. But the pull of MMA, the grind, the strategy, the discipline, outweighed everything else.

Belal Muhammad may not share details about a wife or girlfriend, but he shares something far more revealing: the values and upbringing that shaped him. His loyalty to his family, his cultural roots, and his unshakable focus on fighting explain why he keeps his private life sealed tight.