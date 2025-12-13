Who Is Bobby Green’s Biological Father? Jacob Behney, Adoption & Foster Care Story

In the lead-up to his short-notice fight against Lance Gibson Jr. at UFC Vegas 112, Bobby Green isn’t just stepping into another bout, he’s stepping into another chapter of a life shaped by loss, reinvention, and unlikely father figures.

The veteran lightweight has never hidden the chaos of his early years. He has spoken about bouncing through nearly 50 foster homes, growing up without a stable parent, and learning to survive before he learned to fight. But for fans who’ve followed his journey closely, one lingering question often resurfaces: Who was Bobby Green’s real father, and who became the father he needed? To understand that story, we begin where the instability started.

Who is Bobby Green’s biological father? Mitchell Davis and incarceration struggles

Bobby Green’s biological father is Mitchell Davis, a man whose presence was more myth than memory throughout Green’s childhood. Davis spent long stretches in and out of jail, leaving a void that shaped the fighter’s earliest years.

With his mother, Connie Scott, battling dr*g addiction, Green entered the foster care system at only five years old, never returning to a traditional home.

However, despite these adversities, Green displayed a natural talent for athletics and excelled in nearly every sport he engaged in. Even as a teenager, he showcased a passion for wrestling, setting the stage for his future in combat sports. According to ‘King’ himself, it was his chameleon-like personality that enabled him to connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

Who is Jacob Behney? Bobby Green’s foster dad and life coach

Jacob Behney, Green’s coach and foster dad, shared his remarkable life story on the UFC top gun and JRE host Joe Rogan’s podcast. He was featured on the podcast alongside his student-turned-foster son, Bobby Green. His narrative shed light on his time in prison as a first-time offender. His life journey had been fraught with hardships, just like the Greens, motivating him to create a better future for his child.

During the podcast, Behney reflected on the pivotal role of life experiences, including his time in prison, which helped shape his path. He asserted, “If you don’t get [it] – if you can get locked up! If you don’t get all these different situations, you know, yeah, so I’m trying to walk you down this pathway of me, going from [a] coach and figuring out how to this fighting thing…”

Moreover, Behney’s transition from a coach to a foster dad is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. It signifies his determination to provide Bobby Green with the guidance, love, and stability he needed.

How Jacob Behney met Bobby Green and became his mentor and father figure

The turning point in Bobby Green’s life arrived when he crossed paths with his foster dad and coach, Jacob Behney. Their serendipitous meeting occurred in a gym where Green was pursuing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Behney, noticing Green’s relentless dedication and grit, initiated a conversation by asking about his supplements and training regimen.

Recalling how he met his dad, the lightweight veteran revealed, “I met my dad in gym. I’m going and doing Jig-Jitsu – and from the one class[es] – he[Behney] called me. And he’s like – ‘What are you taking?’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Your supplement. We don’t even know what supplement was [back then]. [Behney] -It’s like, you know, BCAA’s and stuff like that.”

In June 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green introduced Behney to the public following a dominant victory over Clay Guida.

At the post-fight press conference, Green emotionally declared, “This is my father. I was born in foster care. I didn’t have a mother or father [and] they gave me away. My father wasn’t fit to be my father. This is my dad here, Jacob Behney. He’s been there since the beginning. He’s done everything. He’ll lay his life down for me, I’ll lay my life down for him.”

Their relationship, born on a gym mat, reforged through struggle, and strengthened by unwavering belief, became the backbone of Green’s career and character. So as ‘King’ Green prepares for yet another battle inside the UFC Apex, the truth stands clear: the man he calls his father wasn’t the one who gave him life, but the one who stepped in and helped him build it.